A survey conducted by the Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, under the title: “Community awareness of the safe use of the Internet and social networking sites by children from the point of view of parents in the city of Sharjah,” revealed that 53.83% of families in Sharjah Sharjah noticed changes in the behavior of its children due to their use of the Internet, while 40% of families did not notice any changes.

The study showed the most prominent positive and negative changes that occurred in children, as it revealed that the children’s acquisition of intellectual development skills while they were on the Internet came in first place with a rate of 41.94%, followed by the acquisition of knowledge at a rate of 38.27% in the second rank.

With regard to the negative changes, the study clarified the emergence of electronic addiction in children, where it ranked third with a percentage of 33.01%, and the study confirmed that this change has negative effects on the rest of the activities that children engage in, and recommended that a future study be conducted on the effects of electronic addiction on children.

At the same time, the study revealed changes related to the health of the child by 31%, and the acquisition of speed of performance by 25.93%, while the acquisition of skills to exchange communication experiences came by 9.9%, while the study showed the presence of changes related to the increase in aggressive behavior of 15.93% of the children of members of the sample. The Child Safety Department supervised the implementation of the study under the directives and direct support of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah.

The study aimed to identify the methods and forms of intervention practiced by families to ensure the safe use of the Internet by children, as it relied on a questionnaire of a sample of citizens and residents in the city of Sharjah consisting of 12,344 families, within a time range that extended over a period of 14 months.