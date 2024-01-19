A recent study conducted by researchers at a children's hospital in Washington confirmed that artificial intelligence is able to monitor rheumatic heart diseases with the same accuracy as a cardiologist.

The study, the results of which were published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, explained that the newly developed artificial intelligence system combines ultrasound examinations and portable electronic devices, as these devices are equipped with “algorithms” capable of diagnosing rheumatic heart disease (RHD) through… Echocardiography.

The research team used machine and deep learning techniques to develop this new algorithm. Artificial intelligence was also used to interpret ultrasound images of the heart with the aim of detecting rheumatic heart diseases and analyzing features that are not visible to the naked eye.