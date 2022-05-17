A study conducted by scientists from the University of Amsterdam and the Karolinska Institute made a revelation. According to this one, children who play video games show higher intelligence than infants who do not. And to think that we get so many scoldings for being stuck to the Super nintendo.

For the study More than 5,000 children between the ages of 10 and 12 were interviewed. They were asked how much time they spent on social media, watching television, or playing video games. On average, the little ones spent about an hour playing video games, an hour on social networks and two and a half hours watching television.

A few years later the study authors interviewed the children again. It was here that they discovered that those who spent more time in video games were more intelligent. In the space between interviews, the intelligence of the gamer children increased more than that of the rest.

One of the examples presented indicates that a child spent 17% more of their time playing video games. In turn, the intelligence test that was carried out indicated that his IQ had an increase of 2.5 points between the interviews. Which for the authors, confirms a beneficial effect caused by this form of entertainment.

On the other hand, children who spent their time on social networks or watching television did not show a noticeable change. Of this pair of groups, those on television showed a very slight increase in intelligence. While those of networks remained the same.

Video games seem to boost kids’ intelligence, but there are a few caveats

The study authors say their study seems to confirm that video games increase children’s intelligence. However, they warn that it’s not an invitation to let them play all the time they want. Since for your study did not take into account impacts on physical health or disturbances to sleep cycles.

The research report concludes with a brief comment for parents. He tells them that it is common for them to worry that their children are playing video games all the time. But that they should take comfort in the fact that they are at least increasing their intelligence. What did you think of the results of this study?

