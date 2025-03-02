Doctors and sleep experts They usually insist that it is good to get up every day at the same time, either on a working or rest day. But now, a study reveals that nothing happens to stay a little longer in bed and can even be beneficial.

The last study, conducted by researchers from the Chengdu University In China and published in the Journal of APFFECTIVE Disordersanalyzed 327,000 men and women.

An extra hour in bed on Sundays was associated with a 30% lower risk of depression, than It increased to 62% between one and two hours. But instead, there was no benefit to remain in bed more than two extra hours.

A theory is that staying in bed increases the amount of sleep of rapid ocular movements (REM), When the body performs cellular repairs.

As the effect was greater in men, experts from the University of Chengdu argue that this could increase testosteronewhich could protect against depression.

The effect is also higher in medium -sized adults, and was particularly applicable to those who were sleep deprived during the week.