A recent study has revealed that dogs are capable of recognizing different languages ​​and even nonsense words. The work has been done putting headphones on 18 canines while monitoring them with a machine functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). Through the hooves, the animals they listened to one of the most famous quotes from the story ‘The Little Prince’: “You can only see well with your heart, what is essential is invisible to the eyes.”

The phrase, translated into 457 languages ​​(like the rest of the book), it was projected in the ears of the dogs first in Spanish and then in Hungarian. Two of them were familiar with our language, the rest with Magyar, but none of them had heard the other language. Thanks to the machine, the researchers were able to see where and how the brain lit up based on the language the dogs were hearing.

The test result is revealing: brain scans proved that when dogs heard an unfamiliar language, areas of the brain that were not familiar were activated when the language they were used to was projected onto them. This shows that canines are capable of differentiating between different languages.

They also recognize which words make sense

Also, after reciting the phrase from the book in both languages, the female voice that was speaking began to say nonsense words, unknown to anyone, including dogs. The result is similar: the canine brain also has different patterns of activity in the primary auditory cortex when hearing meaningful words to when words that do not have it sound.

Therefore, the authors of the research have concluded that these animals are able to distinguish between different languages ​​and even if what they hear makes sense or not. Attila Andics, leader of the experiment and head of the department of ethology (science that studies animals) at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, says that “this is the first non-primate species for which we were able to show the ability of spontaneous language, the first time we were able to locate it and see where this combination of two languages ​​takes place in the brain. “