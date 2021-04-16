The most ambitious study to date on financing that has made it possible to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, in this case that of AstraZeneca, reveals that the pharmaceutical industry bore less than 3% of the research costs that have made it possible. Most of the 120 million euros invested came from the United Kingdom Government (45 million) and the European Commission (30 million), while the rest came from entities also financed with public funds (research centers) and foundations that support scientific research.

This proof of how relevant public financing has been in drugs against the coronavirus once again puts the issue of patent release on the table, an end for which 170 world figures sent a letter to the President of the United States, Joe this Thursday. Biden, to request the temporary suspension of these licenses.

“It has been public investment and international collaboration that have brought the vaccines against the virus,” summarize in a statement the authors of the study, researchers from the independent organization Alliance of Universities for Essential Medicines in the United Kingdom. The job, advanced this Thursday by the British newspaper The Guardian and pending to be reviewed by peers before its publication in a scientific journal, it tracks hundreds of millions of public grants allocated to research in the last two decades and locates those that have made possible the development of the vaccine, in which it has also Oxford University participated.

The results of the work are much more detailed, but they essentially coincide with the information published on other vaccines against the coronavirus, such as that of Moderna. A statement from the United States Government shows that it has allocated more than 3,400 million euros for the “development, clinical trials and production” of the drug, based on a new technology called messenger RNA. For reference, this amount is more than four times higher than Moderna’s entire R&D budget in 2020, the year in which its vaccine was developed.

This new information fuels the debate on the possibility of repealing the patent system that prevents manufacturers from manufacturing vaccines other than the licensees. This, critics of the system point out, is delaying the administration of sera to the entire world population and questions one of the arguments used by the industry: the need for patents (which can last from 10 to 20 years, according to the case) to recover the heavy investments and risks they assume in drug development.

Nine out of 10 doses punctured to date have been in rich countries, while the poorest will still have to wait quite a few months or even years. This scenario, beyond ethical and social considerations, increases the risk that new variants of the virus will emerge that make already administered vaccines ineffective, all experts warn.

The temporary suspension of patents for the duration of the pandemic has gained adherents in recent times, as evidenced by the public letter sent to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, by 170 former world leaders and Nobel laureates. Among them are the former presidents of the Government of Spain José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Felipe González, the former French president, François Hollande or the former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. This suspension, the text collects, would constitute “a vital and necessary stage to end the pandemic.” “We are hopeful from reports that your Administration is examining a temporary suspension of WTO intellectual property rights. [Organización Mundial del Comercio] during the pandemic, as proposed by South Africa and India ”last fall, it continues.

The WTO has traditionally been the forum in which rich countries – where big pharmaceuticals are based – have defended the interests of the sector. “In fact, the patent exemption is being paralyzed in this body by a very small group of governments, including the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Japan. Without this veto, and by freeing up knowledge to produce vaccines, new players could increase world production ”, explains Irene Bernal, a researcher at Salud por Derecho, an entity that advocates universal access to drugs and the end of patents.

Despite the harsh criticism against companies in the sector such as AstraZeneca pronounced by some European leaders in the current crisis – and that some voices such as the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, have joined the request to suspend the patents -, the Union Europe does not consider the vaccine shortage to be due to licensing. “The problems will not be solved by suspending the patents. They are related to insufficient production capacity ”, defended the European Commission 10 days ago.

Make more vaccines

José Félix Lobo, Emeritus Professor in Economics at the Carlos III University (Madrid), agrees that “in the short term, the suspension of patents would not solve the most urgent problem, which is to manufacture and deliver enough vaccines to the whole world in the coming months ”. “To ensure that they also reach the most vulnerable countries, it is necessary to provide more resources to Covax [coalición participada por la Organización Mundial de la Salud] and to establish mechanisms so that the vaccines ordered more by the rich countries are forwarded to those that do not have. Reforming the patent system is something necessary, true, but now it is not the highest priority ”, defends Lobo.

Guillem López-Casasnovas, director of the Center for Research in Economics and Health at Pompeu Fabra University (Barcelona), recalls that “the WTO has always had a very well-defined mechanism for the temporary exemption of patents.” “Executing it only requires the political will of governments. It is something they can do, but first they must agree, assume the amount of compensation to the pharmaceutical company and also accept the precedent that this generates ”, he adds.

Within the WTO, the so-called third way has emerged, proposed at the beginning of March by a dozen countries, including Australia, Canada, Chile and Colombia. “This initiative advocates promoting the so-called voluntary licenses”, agreements between pharmaceutical companies so that patent holders can assign the production of more doses to other companies.

This is, also for the EU, the best formula to increase production in the coming months. Salud por Derecho, on the other hand, sees this formula as a “defensive movement of the sector in the face of its failures in recent months and a solution that does not attack the root problem, which is the obstacle that patents pose for vaccines and other medicines to arrive. to all who need them ”.

The pharmaceutical association Farmaindustria, for its part, explains that “the projections made by independent agencies suggest that the agreements between companies, 263 currently, should allow the necessary supply of doses in the remainder of the year.” “According to available data, production in 2021 will amount to between 9,000 and 12,000 million doses, which should be enough to immunize at least 70% of the world’s population before the end of the year.”