In recent days, fires have swept through the forests of Greece, Canada and the American Hawaiian Islands. Even the fire brigade was unable to deal with it at times.

For example, Greece is facing the largest forest fire in the European Union, according to the description of the Greek newspaper “Kathiriye”, which indicated that the situation in the north-east of the country has not witnessed a noticeable improvement since the outbreak of the fires on August 19, despite the efforts made by multinational forces to fight the fires on the earth.

According to the newspaper, the fire that started near the coastal city of Alexandroupoli turned into hell, killing 20 people, destroying homes and vast areas of land near the border with Turkey, and thousands of people were evacuated.

A study published by the Breakthrough Institute in the journal Nature in California reported that human-caused climate warming has accelerated “severe wildfires” by an average of 25 percent compared to the pre-industrial era, suggesting new prevention ideas, including preventive burning. To clear forest floors.

preventive burn

Environmental expert Domit Kamel, head of the Global Environment Party (an environmental association based in Beirut), explains to “Sky News Arabia” the meaning of “preventive burning”, the conditions for its success, and what is behind the increase in the incidence and severity of forest fires:

Preventive burning means collecting and burning trees and dead leaves in forests; In order not to be a cause of forest fire, given that these trees and dry leaves are among the causes of forest fires.

However, preventive burning must be according to deliberate plans and under strict supervision, and it must be carried out by trained persons. Because mistakes may increase the crisis.

The prevention process also includes waste dumped inside forests, whether industrial or domestic, which must be disposed of in a safe manner, because it is also a cause of forest fires. For example, discarded plastic bags packed with chemicals, after being exposed to the sun for long periods of time, may ignite as a result of the gases coming out of these materials.

As for the most comprehensive cause of forest fires, it is the sharp climate change in which the planet reached the stage of “global boiling”, accompanied by a general drought that extended to agricultural lands; As a result, the leaves fall more and more intensely.

It is also important to note that the presence of oxygen gas inside forests in a very dense manner leads to the rapid expansion of fires within them.

fire-fighting forests

Increasing burning in forests leads to what is known as “total incineration”, where trees burn completely and turn into ashes, which is what happened in the fires in Greece, Hawaii and other regions.

Accordingly, the head of the Global Environment Party continues, it is required to develop scientific plans and large funds to provide early warning devices to reach what can be called “forests against fires”, by quickly dealing with the fire at its inception to avoid these losses and disasters.

In a full appreciation, there is what he described as a “global failure” in confronting the fires, saying: “It must end as soon as possible, because the absence of confrontation in a scientific and deliberate manner and the provision of all capabilities will expose us in the coming years to unprecedented forest fires.”