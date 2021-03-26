A study reveals good news about the Corona vaccine

Today, Friday, a new British study revealed that a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 disease provides an immune response similar to that resulting from the infection.

A single dose of the vaccine could also provide protection from new strains of people who have previously been infected with the virus.

Britain decided in December to extend the period between the two vaccine doses in its vaccination program to up to 12 weeks, as officials say they are confident in their analysis that concluded that the first dose of the “Pfizer” and “AstraZeneca” vaccines provide some protection.

The study, conducted by Sheffield and Oxford Universities with support from the British Association for Coronavirus Immunology, and announced today, Friday, that 99 percent of people develop a strong immune response after a single dose of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine.

The study focused on medical staff, especially women who received a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.