The study touched on the floods that hit developed or middle-income countries between 1990 and 2018, which caused human losses despite the fact that these countries had the necessary resources to avoid the repercussions of the floods.

Poor countries, which are not included in this study, still have the highest flood mortality rate in the world.

What did the research reveal?

The research showed, in a sample of 67 countries, that the countries with the largest income disparities are also the countries that recorded the largest numbers of flood victims.

The researchers also note that income disparities between the rich and the poor widened in 75 percent of these countries in the period studied.

The relationship of these factors to each other had been proven previously in isolated cases, “but this comparison between countries now allows us to confirm that it is a model,” said Sarah Lindersson, co-author of the study, a doctoral student at Uppsala University in Sweden.

How do these factors relate to each other?

In these communities, the poor are least able to face or survive floods, while the majority of services, invested resources and adequate infrastructure are concentrated in rich neighborhoods, according to AFP.

Example:

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina struck the US state of Louisiana, and many of the nearly 1,800 dead were living in an African-American slum near collapsed dams.

Some were not able to escape at the time because they did not have private transportation, while the water washed away the wooden houses in which others lived.

The study confirmed that the poorest sometimes live irregularly in such fragile neighborhoods, even if there are laws prohibiting the construction of housing in areas at risk of flooding, because they do not have other opportunities.

What is the solution?

The study stressed that one of the solutions is to “reduce the gap between the rich and the poor.”

“If we fail to correct the underlying driver of fragility, which is poverty and inequality, we will never be able to get rid of it,” Linderson said.

recommendation