National Hurlingham University (UNAHUR) conducted a COVID-19 seroprevalence study to measure the presence of antibodies in Hurlingham’s neighbors and the results showed that more than three times as many people had the disease than the official figures indicate.

“The study revealed a total prevalence in Hurlingham Township of 12.1%, calculated from the identification of 143 positive cases on the analyzed sample. This data contrasts with that of the accumulated incidence rate of 3.8% in the district ”, they detail among the conclusions.

An important aspect that the researchers highlight is that there is a great difference between the towns of the Municipality since the percentage is much higher in Villa Tesei and William Morris, 14% and 13.2%, respectively, while in Hurlingham 8.6% was detected.

Nursing students from UNAHUR together with the Municipality’s Health Secretariat conducted 1,182 tests.

“There is higher incidence of disease in areas with a higher proportion of households with unsatisfied basic needs”, They explain.

To carry out the project, 1,182 tests to detect antibodies to the disease in the population. They were made by means of a drop of blood taken from the homes of the people who were later sent to the UNAHUR diagnostic laboratory.

In addition, a survey was made that allowed to know the effects of community circulation with relationship in the presence of asymptomatic cases and contrast it with sociodemographic data.

A drop of blood was extracted from those tested to analyze.

“The study is very important to us, and it had a lot of deployment of fieldwork done by University Nursing students who participated voluntarily, in conjunction with the Municipality’s Health Secretariat, ”explained Walter Wallach, acting vice-rector of the university’s Rectory.

Another of the data that the study throws up is that the The highest prevalence rate is found in the age range of 18 to 20 years (25.8%), while the lowest occurs in the range of 86 to 90 years (2.3%).

The reasons why these neighbors who had Coronavirus are not registered in the official figures could be that they have been asymptomatic cases O well people who have gone through the disease with symptoms, but without being tested.

“What comes now is to cross-check information with the existence or not of CRP in the family nucleus, the existence of symptoms and other subjective data such as if they are people who have been working or not and their view on whether they left and took care of themselves”Explains Wallach.