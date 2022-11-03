An analytical study recommended the adoption of a legal system in the UAE for new plant varieties, based in most of its texts on the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV) and the Trade Related Intellectual Property Agreement (TRIPS).

The study, entitled “Genetically Modified Plant Varieties in UAE Law”, by legal and media researcher Khamayel Al-Amili, also recommended the importance of integrating all intellectual property laws, including the law on the protection of new plant varieties within one law, as long as new or genetically modified plant varieties are one of the forms. Intellectual property rights.

In her book, the writer, who holds a master’s degree with distinction with first class honors from Zayed University, sheds light on the civil protection system provided by the Emirati legislator in the law on genetically modified plant varieties, and their compatibility with international agreements, intellectual property rights laws, and identification of mechanisms Granting civil protection to genetically modified plant varieties in the UAE law, and the rights of plant breeders to exploit the new genetically modified plant variety, as well as a statement of the compatibility of UAE law in establishing a balance between the requirements of international standards for the protection of genetically modified plant varieties and the preservation of the national interest.

In her book, the researcher relied on the analytical descriptive approach, by describing and defining genetically modified plant varieties, distinguishing them from other traditional plant varieties, and analyzing the legal texts contained in the Federal Law on the Protection of New Plant Varieties and its Executive Regulations, as well as what was stated in the TRIPS Agreement of 1994 AD. the 1991 (UPOV) agreement; and federal laws on intellectual property rights in the UAE, and comparative laws on the protection of new plant varieties.

Genetic engineering is the modern, non-traditional biotechnology used to modify genetic material. Following the development of biotechnology applications with the aim of using living systems or their components for industrial purposes, not to mention in the agricultural field, modified plant varieties appeared in order to achieve food security, diversify breeds and intensify production. As this is the case, it is necessary to provide legal protection at the international and national levels for these modified plant varieties. This is what this study aims to discuss in two chapters. The first focuses: on the nature of genetically modified plant varieties and the procedures for their protection; He reviews the concept of granting protection to genetically modified plant varieties and their conditions, and the procedures established for the registration process to ensure civil protection for those varieties, while the second chapter deals with the mechanisms of civil protection for genetically modified plant varieties.