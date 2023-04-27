A study conducted by researchers in health and scientific authorities in the country recommended that medical students should improve sleep quality, avoid excessive caffeine intake, and limit exposure to electronic screens before bed.

The study, which included 181 students from medical and dental colleges in the country, revealed that the average sleep duration among the participants amounted to 5 hours and 24 minutes, which is less than the guideline recommendations of 8 to 10 hours of sleep at night for young people.

The study, which was published by the Medical Research Bank on the website of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, indicated the relatively low quality and low duration of sleep among medical and dental students, and revealed a difference between the sexes in the total duration of sleep. In addition, it showed a significant relationship between adequate sleep and feelings of enthusiasm and physical and mental activity during the day.

The study showed that nearly 50 percent of the participating students reported that they go to bed at night between 1:00 am and 3:00 am, while 43.6 percent of the total participants had difficulty falling asleep during at least 30 minutes once a week. In addition, 37.3 percent of them suffered from the inability to sleep continuously without interruption at least once a week.

The study showed that lack of sleep negatively affects students’ performance during their school day, stressing that a healthy sleep pattern contributes to improving cardiovascular functions, metabolism, immune system, attention, perception, memory, and mood regulation.