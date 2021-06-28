A study reaches important results regarding mixing two anti-Corona vaccines

Al Ittihad (Mustafa Aufa)

Many scientists are trying to demonstrate that two different vaccines from the many vaccines that have become available against the emerging corona virus can be confused in order to speed up vaccination processes.

In this regard, a new British study found that mixing anti-Covid vaccines may lead to higher protection against the virus.

The study found that people who were vaccinated with the “AstraZeneca” vaccine initially and then received an additional dose of the “Pfizer” vaccine, had nine times more antibodies than those who took a second dose of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine.

Researchers from the prestigious British University of Oxford said that these results strongly indicate that this mixture of the two vaccines can enhance immunity.

Despite this, Professor Matthew Snape said the UK should stick to its standard dosing regimen because it has proven effective in the real world.

The scientists say the results of this study open the door to more flexible processes to roll out vaccines in countries with limited supplies.

In this study, researchers will continue to monitor 830 participants in the trial to see how well the “mix and match” strategy provides vaccines against COVID-19 in the real world.

The study, which was published today in the journal “The Lancet”, examined the effectiveness of two doses of the “Pfizer” vaccine, or two doses of the “AstraZeneca vaccine”, or one after the other.

All second doses were given four weeks apart, and the trial recruited 830 volunteers aged 50 years and over. All combinations worked well, improving the immune system.

The trial, called Com-Cov, found that a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine followed by a dose of Pfizer produces higher levels of antibodies and T cells than that of Pfizer’s vaccine followed by Pfizer. AstraZeneca”.

Both antibodies and T cells, a type of white blood cell, play an important role in defending against COVID-19.

This mixed-matching method produced more antibodies than two normal doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, regardless of how the doses were administered.

The greatest antibody levels were produced after two doses of Pfizer, and the highest T-cell response was from the dose of AstraZeneca followed by the Pfizer vaccine.

A higher proportion of people in the combination group experienced more symptoms than the group that received doses of the same vaccine. But the side effects were short-lived and mild. Scientists will continue to monitor the participants to see how long their protection takes.

This approach can be deployed in mixing two vaccines if there are supply problems or if someone has an allergic reaction after receiving their first dose of a vaccine, for example.