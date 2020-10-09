The car in which Karina García, candidate for mayor of Suárez, in Cauca, was shot.The murder occurred in 2019 and only one of her escorts was saved. Luis Robayo / AFP

Time and again, report after report, different social organizations and international organizations have drawn attention to the murder of social leaders in Colombia. What makes them recur frequently? Why are the measures ineffective? Where is the government of Iván Duque failing? Those are the questions Amnesty International asked itself to prepare the study Why do they want to kill us?, which reveals the errors in the protection of human rights defenders in Colombia. “Despite statements of concern about the murder of human rights defenders by high-level officials, including President Duque, it does not appear that there is a real political will in the Colombian authorities to address the structural causes that put them at risk, ”the document warns.

The figures from which Amnesty part reveal the scale of the problem. “Despite the fact that President Duque has said that during his government the murders of social leaders have decreased by 25%, the figures from reliable sources reviewed by Amnesty InternationalThey indicate otherwise, ”the report states. According to the United Nations Office for Human Rights, as of September 30, 2020, 97 murders of leaders were tracked, of which 45 homicides were verified. At the end of 2017, the organization Somos Defensores, the Defensoría del Pueblo and the United Nations Office for Human Rights (UN-DH) in Colombia, they reported between 96 and 126 cases of murdered defenders throughout the country. In 2018, the figure went to between 115 and 178. And in 2019, between 108 and 118 murders of defenders were documented, between 10 and 31 more murders that occurred in 2019 are being verified.

Amnesty International recognizes that the Colombian State has “numerous norms and institutions for the protection of the work and activities of human rights defenders”, and that it is one of the first countries to create a National Protection Unit (UNP), which focuses on individual protection and grants bodyguards, cell phones, armored cars and security schemes to threatened people; as well as collective protection systems. However, Amnesty notes that they are not effective. The reason, Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International Director for the Americas, asserts, is that “the authorities refuse to act preventively and address the structural causes of collective violence against defenders”.

One of the biggest gaps – says the report – is in the government’s reaction to the Early Warning System, through which the Ombudsman’s Office warns the Ministry of the Interior of threats and possible attacks on social leaders. Often, when human rights defenders are massacred or murdered, it comes to light that the state was warned. For Amnesty, this occurs because there are no political or legal consequences for officials of the national government or local governments who do not carry out their protection work, “while the consequences for defenders are literally fatal”.

The other black hole would be in the National Protection Unit which, according to figures from the entity, from 2011 to 2020 has given physical protection to 4,890 people. However, according to Amnesty International interviews with human rights defenders, the measures are late or lacking in quality. “Including, for example, the delivery of vehicles without gasoline, cell phones without credit or armored vests in areas of high temperatures that make their use unfeasible,” says the NGO. That has been a permanent complaint from social leaders such as Francia Márquez, winner of the 2018 Goldman Prize, considered the environmental Nobel; o Leyner Palacios, today a member of the Commission for the Clarification of the Truth. Márquez was the victim of an attack, while Palacios’ bodyguard was assassinated in Cali in circumstances not yet established. “The murder of my bodyguard is a message and a threat to my work,” Palacios said at the time, who lost 28 family members during the Bojayá massacre.

Finally, Amnesty International recalls that during the negotiation of the peace accords between the defunct FARC guerrilla and the Government, measures were adopted to protect social leaders. But these have not been implemented. In at least four communities in which the organization documented the situation, they are in charge of the public force that has lost the confidence of the community or the capacity to act falls on municipalities with few economic resources. “Amnesty International considers it worrying that the police are the institution in charge of the collective protection of human rights defenders, as it could represent a police approach, and not a comprehensive protection perspective, that goes beyond the police guaranteeing the lives and integrity, ”he continues.

Faced with the incessant homicides, in 2019 the Government of Iván Duque has responded with the creation of the Timely Care Plan, but this has not stopped the bleeding either. And the Attorney General’s Office created a Special Investigation Unit that has reported “some progress” in the investigation of 173 of the 317 homicide cases as of March 31, 2020. The NGO values ​​the efforts and advances but considers that they have not been sufficient to combat impunity in attacks against human rights defenders, as there are only 49 final sentences for homicides related to social leaders.