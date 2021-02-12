New research revealed that some breeds of pigs possess a remarkable level of mental and learning flexibility. As much as to play video games.

The study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, evaluated the ability of four pigs to play a simple video game with a joystick. All the animals demonstrated some conceptual understanding despite their limited dexterity in tasks normally assigned to primates to analyze intelligence.

The study was carried out with two Yorkshire pigs named Hamlet Y Omelette, and two mini pigs named Panepinto, Ebony and Ivory. All four animals were trained to use a joystick with their snouts in front of a computer monitor during the first phase of the experiment.

Then they were taught to play a simple video game where the objective was move a cursor with the joystick up to some walls.

A miniature pig operating the joystick. Photo Candace Croney

The four pigs were able to perform the task with a skill that surprised to the authors of the investigation. This skill and learning of a complex task indicates that the animal understood that the joystick movement was connected to the cursor on the computer screen.

“It is no small thing for an animal understand the concept that the behavior you are performing is having an effect elsewhere. That pigs can do this to any degree should make us think about what the more they are able to learn”Explains Candace Croney, lead author of the research and professor at Purdue University and director of the Purdue Center for Animal Welfare Sciences (USA).

Before this study it was already known that pigs were capable of acquiring various types of learning, from following basic obedience commands to “come” and “sit down”, even more complex behaviors that force them to change their behavior when the rules of the game change.

An earlier study even showed that pigs can use mirrors to find food hidden in an enclosure. Candace croney

In the current study, the team used food to teach and reinforce behaviors, but also found that social contact could positively influence their persistence. For example, when the machine that dispensed candy did not work, the pigs kept giving correct answers if they were offered verbal and tactile stimuli. And only verbal stimulation seemed to help the animals during the more complex tasks.

The author Candace Croney with one of the pigs in the study, specifically a Yorkshire pig named Omelette. Eston Martz / Pennsylvania State University

“This type of study is important because, as with any sentient being, the way you we interact with pigs and what we do to them It affects them and they care, “says Croney.

“Therefore, we have an ethical obligation to understand how pigs acquire information and what they are capable of learning and remembering, because it ultimately has implications for how they perceive their information. interactions with us and their environment “.

While the pigs were unable to match the skill level of non-human primates, the researchers said that deficiencies could be partially explained by the nature of the experimentas it was designed for right-handed mammals.

The study ended before the researchers could investigate a more ambitious goal: whether a computer program that uses symbols could be used to communicate with pigs more directly, as has been done with non-human primates.

“Reporting on these findings of knowledge and skill, and improving the welfare of pigs was and continues to be an important goal, but in reality, that is secondary to better appreciate the uniqueness of pigs outside of any benefits we may derive from them.” Croney said.

