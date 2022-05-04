to the pharmacist Begona Bravo he is puzzled by the fascination with the burundanga of some media. “It seems that it has a touch of mystery that is better in the headline, because sometimes we have insisted on explaining that we do not see burundanga, but they say that there is,” laments Bravo, head of the Chemistry Service of the National Institute of Toxicology and Sciences Forensics (INTCF), the main reference center for analyzing samples sent by Spanish hospitals. His team has just participated in one of the largest studies to date, a review of almost 300 suspected cases of “chemical submission”: people who came to the ER and reported possible exposure to substances that altered their will and facilitated a robbery or a sex crime. Researchers have only found burundanga in one of these events, 0.3% of the total.

The new work has examined 292 cases registered in the last seven years in one of top 25 hospitals from Spain, the San Carlos Clinic in Madrid. The only proven burundanga poisoning is that of a 34-year-old man who had stayed at home with a twenty-something he had just met on a dating app, one day in January 2020. The patient assured that, after having taken a few beers, he woke up at home alone and disoriented, with no evidence of having suffered a sexual assault, but some of his belongings were stolen. The researchers found scopolamine in his urine, the active ingredient in burundanga, a concoction of plant extracts, such as jimsonweed.

Urban legend holds that the substance disappears so quickly from blood and urine that scientists are unable to detect it. The reality, as Bravo explains, is that his laboratory —in the Madrid municipality of Las Rozas— has since 2010 equipment that is sensitive enough to find this drug, but there are hardly any confirmed cases. “Since 2012, scopolamine has been searched for in all samples from suspected cases and we did not detect it,” says Bravo. What was the largest study to date, an analysis of some 150 suspected cases received at the INTCF between 2010 and 2013, found no trace of burundanga.

Sometimes we have insisted on explaining that we do not see burundanga, but they say that there is Begoña Bravo, pharmacist

Bravo and his colleagues are forceful. “It is conceivable that the use of burundanga or scopolamine in our environment is much less than that referred to by the media and social networks in general,” they state in their conclusions, published on the Spanish Journal of Legal Medicine.

The Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, declared on March 8 that one in three sexual assaults in Spain it is committed with the victim under chemical submission, according to a preliminary estimate based on unpublished data from the INTCF. Many media illustrated the news with the hand of a man surreptitiously pouring a drug into a glass at a bar counter, but Bravo draws another, more common scenario. “90% of the cases would be included in opportunistic chemical submission. The victim voluntarily consumes some substance and there is a predator that takes advantage of her state, ”explains the expert.

The only culprit, in any case, is the man who commits the rape, but the poison most implicated is not scopolamine, but alcohol, consumed voluntarily or with the victim incited to drink glass after glass or shot after shot. “In 40% of cases we find alcohol levels that would cause a comatose state, which by themselves are enough to produce vulnerability and make the person unable to respond, consent or anything like that. ”, Exposes Bravo. “We insist on explaining it, but it seems that he sells more burundanga and, whatever we say, burundanga ends up appearing in the headline,” laments the pharmacist.

The INTCF plans to publish an exhaustive analysis of its cases next summer, but Bravo anticipates that the most common drug by far is alcohol, followed far behind by cocaine and cannabis. Medications with anxiolytic and sedative effects also appear, such as benzodiazepines, some drugs better known by their trade names, such as Orfidal, Lexatin and Trankimazin.

The pharmacist stresses that it is often very complex to establish whether these medications – which increase the effects of alcohol and drugs – come from voluntary consumption or not. “There is an increasing number of young people on medication, with antidepressants, antipsychotics and the like. And these people also go out for leisure and consume alcohol, which makes them much more vulnerable,” warns Bravo. “It’s not burundanga: it can be alcohol alone, alcohol with drugs or alcohol with drugs. Or all together, which also happens. In many cases, with the levels that we detect, nothing else is needed to explain why the victim does not remember anything,” says the expert.

We have a service that analyzes caches seized by security forces. And no stash of scopolamine

Bravo emphasizes another enlightening fact. “At the INTCF we have a service that analyzes the caches seized by the security forces. There you find all kinds of drugs that are on the illicit market, like GHB, cathinones and other substances that later do appear in toxicological analyzes [de muestras de hospitales]. And yet, there are no scopolamine stashes. Some may go unnoticed, but it does not seem to be a frequent substance”, argues Bravo.

a recent judgment, issued on January 11 by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, is illustrative. A man over 50, described as “a recognized person in the field of design”, and a photographer met at a fashion event and met days later to talk about work projects near the Apolo nightclub in Barcelona. The sentence details these proven facts: “Once there, Belinda [nombre ficticio] He had a carajillo from Baileys and then they took a taxi and went to the local Bananas, where he had a bloody maryafter which they both went by taxi to a beach bar on Bogatell beach, a place where they ate and had a bottle of wine between the two of them, as well as a shot of pacharán each.

The magistrates continue their story: “After lunch and to end the conversation they had started about a work project that Mrs. Belinda wanted to carry out, they took another taxi and went to the Guzzo bar and sat at the bar, where Mrs. Belinda was invited to a cocktail that was served to her without being present, because she went to the bathroom, taking a few sips of said drink on her return. Subsequently Fruitful [nombre ficticio] He took her to the Paradiso bar, where they stayed until 9:00 p.m., a place very close to the previous one, where she had another cocktail.”

That well-known man in the world of design took advantage of the fact that the woman was in “a state of severely limited consciousness” to take her to his studio and sexually abuse her. The victim, waking up the next day at her house without remembering the night well, asked the man what had happened, through the WhatsApp application of the mobile phone. “What did I do to you? Well, nothing, we went to my study, okay? To play a little”, he replied. “You were fart, lost, you twisted,” the man acknowledged. Despite everything, according to the proven facts of the sentence, “he laid her on the bed, took off her clothes and panties and penetrated her vaginally twice, once with a condom and once without it, all while Mrs. Belinda was under the effects described above and therefore unable to prevent the accused from his purposes.”

The woman went that same day to the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. No foreign substance was found in her urine, but the medical report found a “high suspicion of intoxication for criminal purposes (sexual assault) or chemical vulnerability.” The High Court of Justice of Catalonia, however, recognized that the use of chemical substances, such as burundanga, had not been proven. Nor was it necessary. What was proven is that there was a practically unconscious woman, “because of the drinks she offered her”, and a rapist man. The court sentenced the defendant two and a half years in prison as the perpetrator of a crime of sexual abuse.

Pharmacist Begoña Bravo is skeptical that there is an uptick in this type of crime. “Sometimes they ask me if there are now more cases of chemical submission, because they have been increasing, and I think not. I think that people have been aware that by drinking or consuming something they do not deserve to have suffered that aggression, ”she reflects. The number of complaints could have increased, but not the number of cases.

What we see in ‘chemsex’ is brutal, we are scared Andres Santiago, doctor

the doctor Andrew Santiago, head of Legal Medicine at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid, only remembers having seen one case of burundanga in his life, that of the 34-year-old man who reported a robbery. “We don’t see it,” says Santiago, co-author of the new study. The specialist recalls that there are other drugs that remain in the human body for a time similar to that of burundanga, such as GHB, a clear liquid that can produce euphoria and sexual stimulation, but also drowsiness and confusion. “The GHB we are detecting, which means that perhaps scopolamine is not used as much as it seems,” she argues.

GHB is one of the usual substances in the so-called chem-sex: parties where drugs are used voluntarily to have sex for hours, usually between gay men. Santiago warns that in these orgies, often between strangers, crimes are also committed. “The chem-sex it is a voluntary matter, but submission occurs. One thing is that you go voluntarily with a premise and another thing is that they take advantage of it to subdue you ”, emphasizes the doctor. “It is bestial what we see in the chem-sex, we are scared. It has been the overflow of toxicity. In some analyses, 12 or 14 different substances appear, with very complicated interactions. Those patients are admitted in very serious condition, ”she warns. A man can voluntarily go to an orgy and end up raped and without a wallet. “It’s a ticking time bomb,” says Santiago.

The doctor encourages the victims to go to a hospital as soon as possible. Begoña Bravo emphasizes that her analysis equipment is one of the most sophisticated on the market. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime recommends that laboratories have a detection limit of 10 micrograms of scopolamine per liter of urine. The INTCF teams, in Las Rozas, are capable of detecting a microgram, a sensitivity sufficient to detect burundanga between 12 and 24 hours after consumption. The technicians can detect minute traces of drugs in the urine even days later, the problem is that then, if there is a trial, the ability to relate the substance to the day of the events is lost. “The key message is that you have to do a quick analysis,” repeats Santiago.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.