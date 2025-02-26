A study led by the Research Institute of the Hospital del Mar (Barcelona) has shown that there is a relationship between antidepressant consumption and weight increaseby 2%, the average increase in body weight between people taking this type of treatment.

The study, published in the magazine ‘Frontiers in Psychiatry’, He has followed 3,127 adults for 6 years —700 of whom were women-with an average age of 55 years, with data from the registra Gironí of the COR, reports the Hospital del Mar in a statement on Wednesday.

He 16.4% of participants reported antidepressants: some in a sustained way (5.1%), others began during the study (6.2%) and others took at the beginning but stopped doing so during the six years (5.1%).

All participants rose weight During the follow -up, with half a kilogram of average increase, but this climb was greater in those who followed this treatment.

Independent relationship

The work has taken into account the already known bidirectional relationship between depression and obesity, as well as other associated factors, such as the low adhesion to healthy diets and lack of physical exercise.

Despite that, the relationship between the consumption of antidepressants and weight increase It remained, regardless of age, socioeconomic level, sex, lifestyle and the presence or not of symptoms of depression.

The people who took antidepressants at the beginning and left it increased their weight in Additional 1.8% Compared to those who never took, while those who started during the follow -up and those who already did and continued increased by 2%.

In addition, the study points out that in the last case, The risk of developing obesity is multiplied by twoand that participants who made continued use of antidepressants were more frequently older women with a less healthy lifestyle.