A new study conducted by the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in cooperation with Dubai Police and the Australian Bond University in Queensland, revealed the need to include sterilization measures for mobile phones and smart watches, within the protocols in force globally to combat the spread of infection, in order to advance public health.

The new research study emphasized the necessity of sterilizing smart wearable devices, to enhance hand sanitizing practices. Smart devices, such as mobile phones and smart watches, are a potential fertile environment for pathogens, especially since high temperatures and touch screens create ideal conditions for germs to multiply.

The head of the Department of Basic Medical Sciences, Professor of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at the University’s College of Medicine, Dr. Abiola Senok, noted the need to clean mobile phones and smart watches on a regular basis, as is the case for hands.

The researchers participating in the study examined the extent of bacterial contamination of a group of smart devices inside an emergency medicine department. Determination of microorganisms contaminating these devices.

For his part, the expert in the field of DNA, Director of the International Center for Forensic Sciences in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology in Dubai Police, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Rashid Al Ghafri, said that the results revealed that the microorganisms present in the samples taken from the hands of health care professionals were the same as those found on their mobile phones and smart watches.

Al-Ghafri added, “The presence of these germs poses a risk of transmission of pathogens to patients and society as a whole, but these risks can be reduced by adopting infection control protocols, including cleaning mobile phones.”

In turn, Associate Professor of Molecular Genetics at Australian Bond University and member of the Dubai Police Scholars Council, Dr. Lottie Tagouri, pointed out the possibility of improving public health levels, by reviewing and strengthening sterilization protocols through the use of ultraviolet C devices. In public places and airports.

This study is an example of collaborative research projects that fulfill one of Dubai Health Corporation’s academic goals in advancing the capabilities of the healthcare sector. Founded more than a year ago, the organization seeks to enhance communication between academia and industry, and translate research findings into evidence-based patient care.

