A Study of Loneliness | The experience of loneliness is more common than before – “Reducing loneliness is not anyone’s responsibility in Finnish society”

There are solutions to the problem of perceived loneliness, which can be as simple as making eye contact with another person.
Kalevi Rantanen
| Updated
“How often in the last 12 months have you felt lonely?”, they asked University of Turku researchers from a group of Finns last year.
21 percent of the respondents felt lonely “quite often or constantly”.
The experience of loneliness had therefore increased. In 2016, the figure was 6 percent, and in 2020 it will be only 12 percent. The sample was statistically representative.
