A study of 230,000 COVID survivors found that around a third of the patients analyzed had had neurological or psychiatric problems up to six months after recovering from illness.

For specialists, the results suggest that, once the pandemic is over, there could be a wave of patients with mental problems. The findings were published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

The study, in which mostly patients from the United States participated, revealed that anxiety and depression they were the two most diagnosed symptoms, out of a total of 14 that were recorded.

In the most severe cases of COVID, there were more cases of cerebrovascular accidents (CVA) and other neurological disorders. Photo REUTERS

17% of those analyzed exhibited anxiety symptoms, while 14% had depression. These results were seen in all types of people, regardless of the severity of the COVID picture they had suffered.

In patients who did go through more severe COVID, there were more cases of cerebrovascular accidents (CVA) and other neurological disorders.

A study done last year by the same researchers found that 20% of patients who survived the coronavirus had developed a psychiatric problem within 3 months.

“While the individual risk for most disorders is small, the effect in the population as a whole could be important“Paul Harrison, an Oxford University psychiatry professor who co-led this study, told Reuter.

According to the records, a 34% of the patients analyzed suffered mental sequelae after recovering from COVID. The researchers noted that these types of problems were much more common in people recovering from COVID than from flu or other respiratory illnesses.

This would suggest that COVID plays a preponderant role in the appearance of these types of problems. For some researchers, the study results are concerning.

“This is a very important study. It confirms beyond a reasonable doubt that COVID-19 affects the brain and the mind in equal measure, “said Simon Wessely, a professor of psychiatry at King’s College London.

