A study by the University of Murcia (UMU) and the Murcian Institute for Biosanitary Research (IMIB) shows that continuous exposure to environmental pollutants increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. According to this report, particulate matter, commonly known as PM10 or PM2.5, could increase the likelihood of atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia. On the other hand, another of the conclusions that are also exposed is that for patients who already have this ailment, mortality and stroke cases multiply.

The increasingly high levels of this particulate material made up of pollen, soot, smoke and dirt, among other substances, and the continuous growth in the prevalence of this cardiac pathology have led UMU researchers to publish their results in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Air quality is measured according to these four pollutants: suspended particles; tropospheric ozone caused by industry and vehicles; nitrogen dioxide emitted by means of transport; and the sulfur dioxide that is produced during the combustion of fuels. The study evaluates the works published during the last 20 years where 17 investigations have already associated exposure to this pollutant with an increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation.

A health and environmental problem



Microparticles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter are the most problematic because they reach deep into the lungs and some can reach the bloodstream. The authors found four studies showing that increasing exposure to environmental pollutants increases adverse events in patients who already have atrial fibrillation. There is an increased risk of mortality and stroke due to mechanisms such as oxidative stress, deterioration of blood vessels, and systemic inflammation, mechanisms that, in turn, increase the probability of also developing atherosclerosis and thrombosis.

“In order to reduce air pollution in cities, in addition to ambitious policies, cardiovascular risk detection plans are needed for people who live in regions with low air quality. Since the relationship between exposure to particulate matter and atrial fibrillation seems to be independent of the region of the world according to the results of the study that we have carried out, environmental pollution should be considered as a global risk factor and it is necessary to adopt specific measures to prevent exposure to air pollution,” concluded José Miguel Rivera Caravaca, professor at the Faculty of Nursing and researcher in the Clinical and Experimental Cardiology group at the UMU.