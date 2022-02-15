This study is the first to show potential benefits for infants born to people who received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during pregnancy, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said during a briefing.

It was already known that the antibodies developed by COVID-19 vaccines are transmitted to the fetus through the umbilical cord.

“Until this study, we did not have data to prove whether these antibodies might provide protection to the infant against COVID-19,” said Dr. Dana Minnie Dillman, an obstetrician and researcher with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The infants in the study were treated at 20 hospitals in 17 states from July 2021 through mid-January, during jumps in cases involving the delta and omicron mutants.

The researchers did not examine infection rates in infants. Instead, they looked at data on 176 babies under 6 months of age who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 203 who were hospitalized for other health conditions.

They also considered the vaccination status of all mothers of infants.