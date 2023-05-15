“At a time when obesity rates are rising globally, understanding the association between obesity and long-term risks of diseases such as cancer is critical to improving public health,” said the study, whose findings were published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

“Our study indicates that being overweight or obese during several stages of life can affect It increases a person’s risk of developing gastrointestinal cancers.

According to Krupp, a “body mass index” that reached obesity or overweight levels in early, middle and late adulthood increased the risk of gastrointestinal cancers.

Krupp said obesity and being overweight are linked to at least 13 types of cancer, according to the US National Cancer Institute.

“Fat cells can trigger an inflammatory response and promote the weakening of immune cells. This can lead to cardiovascular disease such as stroke, metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, as well as some types of cancer,” Krupp explained.