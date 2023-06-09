Scientists from Columbia University, USA, said that clinical experiments they conducted on mice and monkeys proved that taurine, which is also found in energy drinks, slowed aging in these rodents and mammals, and gave them a healthier life.

The researchers found that levels of “taurine” decrease significantly with age, but raising it enhanced the health of the mice and prolonged their lives, in their experiment, according to the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

It is not clear whether humans would benefit in the same way, or whether the higher doses required are safe, but the scientists called for controlled trials in humans to verify this.

“The abundance of taurine decreases with age, and reversing this decline causes animals to live longer and healthier lives. These findings could be true for humans as well,” the Guardian quoted Dr. Vijay Yadav, the study’s supervisor, as saying.

Yadav added: “It will probably be very difficult to know if humans will live longer, but at least we can check if they live healthier for longer, which of course is the goal of medicine.”

The study indicated that the mice that were given “taurine” had denser bones, stronger muscles, better memory, and a more youthful immune system, compared to those that did not receive the compound.

The study also found that, in addition to improving health, the rats that took taurine lived an average of 10 percent longer, compared to the group that didn’t take the compound.

After the rats, the scientists experimented with “taurine” with macaques, and found that giving them a daily “taurine” pill enhanced their health, as it prevented weight gain, reduced blood glucose, and improved bone density and the immune system.

According to the “Mayo Clinic” medical website, “taurine”, which contains a chemistry similar to other amino acids, is an important substance in many metabolic processes that occur in the body.

Taurine is believed to have antioxidant properties, but little is known about the long-term effects of using the supplement.

Taurine is found naturally in meat, fish, dairy products and breast milk, and is also available as a dietary supplement.