The professionals sanitaryas well as many workers facing the public choose to use double mask to feel more protected against COVID-19. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, an adviser to the United States Government on the pandemic, defends its use. Also the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ensure that this measure can improve protection by about 50%.

However, a recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine make sure this double mask may not be necessary if a well-fitted one is already used. Similarly, when using two masks, the added protection is not so much adding layers of fabric, but rather remove gaps or poorly fitting areas of the mask. Something that is achieved by putting a cloth mask on top of a surgical one, not the other way around.

Adjusting a surgical mask with a cloth or handkerchief

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill tested various mask combinations, from a single cloth mask to folded surgical masks. After analyzing the combinations, they observed that using a a bandana or neck warmer over a surgical mask it provided the best filtration. It also had the same effect to place a cloth mask over a surgical other. However, the same combination with the surgical mask on top did not provide any benefit additional compared to wearing a single surgical mask. “This leads us to understand that the double mask is more effective due to improved fit what it offers, not because of the extra layers”Wrote lead author Emily Sickbert-Bennett.

Most surgical masks are made of non-woven polypropylene layers, the same material used to make premium N95 respirators. Some are even equipped with a electrostatic barrier designed to trap infectious particles. But your main problem is that they can fall short compared to fabric options. So donning a cloth mask over the top combines the superior filtration of surgical surgery with the improved fit that a cloth mask offers.

This way of putting on the double mask coincides with the latest CDC update, which also adds Other options to better fit the masks. Among them, stands out knot the ends of a surgical mask and fold the fabricTucking excess fabric under the edges so that it would fit more snugly around the wearer’s face worked almost as well as duplicating the masks.