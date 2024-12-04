The dwelling has become one of the great socioeconomic issues of recent times. By 2025, prices are expected to continue unabated. The purchase and sale price of houses will rise by 12.1% next year, according to the real estate portal piso.com.

However, beyond the buyers who want to make this outlay their habitual home, there are also those who see in this asset an investment opportunity. A report by PwC and the Urban Land Institute (ULI), which includes the short-term outlook for the European real estate sector for 2025, maintains expectations regarding the evolution of the market as “moderately optimistic.”

The report highlights that in 2025 real estate agencies, funds and investors, among other market players, expect that the business confidence and profits are maintained due to “the greater predictability provided by the stabilization of interest rates and asset valuations.” Even so, they emphasize that the greatest caution among investors will have to do with credit conditions and the possible fluctuations that may occur due to geopolitical causes that impact inflation.

A city in Spain, among the favorites to invest in housing

Among other concerns of the sector, the report details, are “the increase in climate risks and the rapid transition towards the goal of net zero emissions.” The study, carried out based on surveys of more than 1,000 professionals in the sector, highlights that market size and liquidity are important factors when selecting a city to invest.









Among the best, a Spanish woman stands out, occupying second position. It is about Madridof which they highlight his “inexorable rise” driven by «macroeconomic and microeconomic factors, together with the high quality of life that attract real estate agents to the Spanish capital».

London

Madrid

Paris

Berlin

Munich

amsterdam

Milan

Frankfurt

Humburg

Lisbon

In the case of Madridthe capital of Spain move up a position and remains behind London, which has led the ranking for the last four years. Likewise, the British capital stands out for “its resilience, its liquidity and its constant attractiveness to international investors.”

Madrid remains above Paris despite the fact that the latter drops one position. Likewise, the report highlights “signs of recovery in German cities.” On the other hand, he points out that cities like Dublin have experienced “notable declines”, while confidence is growing in cities like Warsaw, Vienna and Prague.