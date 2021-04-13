A study carried out by a team from the Leloir-Conicet Institute on the Sputnik V vaccine highlighted the high effectiveness against the coronavirus of the Russian formula, and noted that it produces defenses against the SARS-Cov-2 protein in 100% of the individuals analyzed after they received the two doses.

Another conclusion of the work is that those who were previously infected, when receiving a single dose, produce higher antibody levels those who reached the never infected who received full immunization.

According to the study – led by Andrea Gamarnik, head of the Molecular Virology Laboratory of the Leloir Institute Foundation and senior researcher at Conicet – the 94% of the individuals in Group 1, those who had not had COVID-19, showed the presence of specific antibodies 21 days after single dose of the vaccine; while at 21 days after the second dose, 100% of them developed these antibodies.

What this study measured is the presence of antibodies in vaccinated, not so the effectiveness of the vaccine against a possible contagion. That is, the amount of antibodies does not allow to establish a percentage probability of getting sick after receiving Sputnik V doses.

Always among those who had not been sick, 96% of the under the age of 60 developed reactive antibodies; while among those over 60, the reactivity was 89%. “There is a similar response among the groups under and over 60 years old,” confirmed Jorge Geffner, from the INBIRS-Biobank of Infectious Diseases, who worked on the research.

The infectologist Jorge Levalle, consulted by Clarion, considered that this study “Reaffirms the effectiveness of the vaccine”. “The vaccine is quite effective and gives reasonable protection with a single dose,” said Levalle when asked for a comment on the results of the work.

For the study, an analysis of 288 health staff members of hospitals in the province of Buenos Aires. “So far 1,200 samples have been processed and more than 10,000 determinations have been made,” the authors explained. In the protocol used, plasma samples were taken prior to vaccination, 21 days after the first dose was applied and 21 days after the second dose had been applied.

“The immune response observed 21 days after the second dose shows a significant increase in antibodies in all volunteers in Group 1 ”, the report details. This group was made up of people who did not experience the disease before being vaccinated.

The so-called Group 2, made up of 61 people who had already had coronavirus, showed after the application of the first dose “A robust answer in all cases”.

“When we focused on those who were previously infected, we saw what happened when the first and second doses were given. The basic finding is that in those previously infected, regardless of when they were infected, if a month or six months before receiving Sputnik, a single dose produces higher antibody levels to those that produce with two doses those that had not been infected ”, indicated Geffner.

There were studies published in the United States with the same conclusion for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but not for Sputnik.

“The geometric mean of antibody titers in previously infected people who received a single dose of vaccine is 4.6 times higher to those volunteers without previous infection who received the complete two-dose vaccination protocol, ”says a report of the work released on Tuesday.

These results showed that “the previous infection generates immune memory and that the reactivation of memory cells against a dose of vaccine gives rise to much higher antibody levels to those produced in individuals who do not register previous infection ”.

This indicates, according to Levalle, that “with the first dose, patients who had a previous infection or had contact with the coronavirus raised an amount of antibodies practically similar to those who did not have contact with the virus and both doses were applied.”

This is why the professional points out that “some works begin to talk about the fact that patients who already had coronavirus may require a single dose, because the amount of antibodies present is similar to that generated by those who did not have contact with the virus and received the two doses ”.

Levalle clarified to Clarion that, beyond what the study shows, “that a vaccine that is designed for two doses is transformed into a single dose, in the absence of vaccines, is a public health strategy.” And he adds: “This point to infectologists we don’t like it”.

For Geffner “it could happen that it is decided that the infected receive a single dose instead of two”. Although he clarifies that it is not something that they can indicate, since before they need to see “how the antibodies are maintained over time”.

“We will follow up with the health personnel who participated in the study to see how antibodies evolve over the months ”, added the researcher.

“The Sputnik V vaccine induces a humoral response against the SARS CoV-2 Spike protein in 100% of the individuals tested 21 after the second dose,” the study found.

What is humoral response? It is the amount of antibodies that a vaccine or infection generates.

Plasma donation

On the other hand, the report ensures that “the information generated can be used to improve plasma donation campaigns“, Since” individuals vaccinated with two doses or vaccinated with one dose (previously infected) meet this requirement as potential donors “.

LGP