03/07/2025



Updated at 12: 56h.





He was queen for only nine days and his destiny was marked by the ruthless ambition of the Tudor Court. Lady Jane Gray, the young monarch who briefly reigned in 1553 before being deposed and executed, has remained in the historical imaginary as a symbol of sacrificed innocence.

However, for centuries, historians have struggled to find a portrait of their painted in life. Now, an research by English Heritage, an organization that manages and preserves historical sites in England, suggests that a mysterious picture It could be the only representation of Jane Gray made before she died.

The organization has found “convincing evidence” that the portrait in question was altered significantly After its creation, probably to show the figure portrayed as a Protestant martyr.

Using technology such as infrared reflectographythe experts of English Heritage, in collaboration with the Courtauld Institute of Art and the dendrocronologist Ian Tyers, an expert in studying the trees of growth of the trees to determine the age of the wood, discovered modifications in the costume of the portrayed woman, including changes in the sleeves, the headdress and the addition of a white handkerchief.









The picture in question had been considered for centuries as a representation of Jane Gray, but over time her attribution was questioned. Now, with the new analysis techniques, it has been possible to discover alterations that point to a Specific intention to change its meaning throughout history.

Intentional changes

The infrared reflectography revealed that the dress in the figure could have been more elaborate in its original version, perhaps to reflect its real status before the paint was modified. Changes in lace and ornamentation of the suit were identified, which could indicate a subsequent attempt of simplify your appearance to highlight his status as a religious martyr.

A particularly striking fact is the discovery of alterations in the facial features. Originally, the girl’s gaze was directed to the right, but at some point she was modified to look to the left. This might not be a simple aesthetic change, but a symbolic decision, since in art, although it is not an absolute rule, the direction of the gaze influences the interpretation of the character: the look to the right usually symbolizes action and future, while to the left evokes introspection, resignation or melancholia.

Even more shocking is the fact that his eyes, mouth and ears were deliberately scratched at some point in the history of painting. This type of damage is characteristic of iconoclast attacks, episodes in which images were destroyed for religious or political reasons. Interestingly, an image of Jane Gray in the National Portrait Gallery presents similar brands, which suggests that her figure could have been subject to systematic attacks.

Innocent victim

The analysis of the wood panel on which the portrait is painted, through the technique of dendrocronology, allowed to date it between 1539 and 1571. This places the creation of the painting within the years of Jane Gray’s life, which reinforces the possibility of a portrait made before his death. In addition, on the back of the table a commercial or loading brand identical to that used in a real portrait of King Eduardo VI was found. This finding is particularly relevant, since Eduardo VI was the one who favored Jane Gray’s proclamation as her successor, which could indicate that the painting was part of the courtly environment of the time.

Rachel Turnbull, main conservative of collections of English Heritage, said that «from the recently discovered evidence on a perhaps more elaborate costume, to the dating of the wood of the panel within his life, passing through the deliberate scratch of his eyes, it is possible that we are seeing the shadows of a portrait originally more royal of Lady Jane Gray, Attenuated and transformed in an image of Protestant martyr after his death ».

Lady Jane Gray was proclaimed Queen on July 10, 1553 as part of an attempt to prevent her Catholic cousin, María Tudor, to inherit the throne. However, his reign lasted just nine days. Jane arrived at the Tower of London in the hope of preparing her coronation, but in less than two weeks she was there again, this time as a prisoner of María I.

Initially, the new queen showed no intention of executing Jane, but the young woman became a symbol for the Protestant conspirators who opposed the Catholicism of the new queen, which sealed her destiny, since her mere presence represented a risk to Maria’s reign. To eliminate any possibility that it was used as a resistance icon, it was Executed on February 12, 1554when according to the investigations he was around 16.

Jane Gray’s memory has been dominated by the image of an innocent victim, more moving in the painting ‘The execution of Lady Jane Gray’, by Paul Delaroche, in which she appears sold and helpless before the prewife’s pit. However, all the known representations of it were made after his death.

This portrait, which could be your only authentic image Made in life, it has been provided by a private collection and will be exhibited from this Friday at Wrest Park, a historic country house located in Bedfordshire, along with six other paintings.

The historical writer and novelist Philippa Gregory declared that “this is an image so interesting that she raises many questions and, if it really is Jane Gray, it is a valuable addition to her iconography, showing a woman with character, which challenges her traditional representation as a bandada victim.”