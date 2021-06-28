By Alistair Smout

LONDON (Reuters) – A third dose of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine with Oxford University produces a strong immune response, researchers said on Monday, adding that there is still no evidence that such a booster dose is needed, especially given the lack of vaccines in some countries.

The Oxford University study showed that a third dose of the vaccine increases antibody and T-cell immune responses, while the application of the second dose can be delayed for up to 45 weeks after the application of the first one, and still lead to an enhancement of the immune response.

The UK government says it looks at plans for a booster shot campaign in the fall in the Northern Hemisphere, with three-fifths of adults already on two doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said evidence that the vaccine protects against existing strains for a sustained period means that a booster dose may not be needed.

“We have to be in a position where we can give the booster if it proves necessary… (but) we have no requirement that it will be,” he told reporters.

“Right now, with a high rate of protection in the UK population and no evidence that this has been lost, giving third doses in the UK while other countries have zero doses is not acceptable.”

Previous studies have shown that the vaccine, invented by Oxford University and licensed by AstraZeneca, is more effective when the application interval between doses is extended to 12 weeks instead of four weeks.

The research announced this Monday was released in preprint, without review by other scientists, and analyzed 30 participants who received a late second dose and 90 who received a third dose. All participants were under 55 years of age.

The study helps allay concerns that Covid-19 vaccines based on viral vectors, such as those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, could lose their potency if annual applications are needed, given the risk that the body will produce an immune response against them. vectors that carry the genetic information of the vaccine.

“There have been some concerns that we couldn’t use this vaccine in a booster dose regimen, and that’s certainly not what the data are suggesting,” study author Tereza Lambe of the Oxford Jenner Institute told Reuters.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; additional reporting by Natalie Thomas)

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach