A new analysis indicates that the spread of the Corona epidemic has affected the resistance of many people to antibiotics, which means that it will not be able to treat diseases with the same efficiency as usual for these people.

And “medicalnewstoday” stated that the sharp rise in antibiotic resistance within hospitals was especially high among Corona patients.

Researchers believe that the increased prescribing of antibiotics to patients and reduced infection control during the Corona crisis may be partially responsible for this.

Over time, bacteria and other microorganisms can develop resistance to antimicrobial drugs, which include antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitics. This makes increasingly common infections difficult to treat and potentially fatal.

In 2019, 1.2 million people died from antimicrobial resistance (AMR) infections worldwide, and the World Health Organization estimates that the annual death toll will rise 10-fold by 2050.

Overprescribing of antibiotics and poor infection control promote the development of drug resistance.

There have been concerns that increased use of antibiotics to treat secondary infections associated with MERS-CoV has accelerated the development of antimicrobial resistance, but direct evidence has been lacking.

According to a new study in the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the rate of hospital-acquired antimicrobial resistance (AMR) infections compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The authors of this study announced their findings during this year’s European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), which took place April 23-April 26 in Lisbon, Portugal.