



The Macular degeneration related to age (DMRE) is one of the main causes of loss of vision and blindness in older adults. In its wet form, abnormal blood vessels are generated in the macula, the central area of ​​the retina responsible for detailed vision. These vessels can filter blood and liquids, causing severe damage to the retina. Although there are treatments for the early stages, there are no effective solutions when the disease is advanced.

Now a study in 10 patients with age -related macular degeneration, led by Yong Liu, University Southwest Hospital In China, it suggests that combination of surgery to remove abnormal blood vessels and retinal cell transplant Derived from stem cells could offer a promising alternative.

The investigation is published in ‘Stem Cell Reports‘.

The researchers developed a safe method to eliminate abnormal blood vessels and, subsequently, transplanted retinal cells to replace damaged.









In patients in which the elimination was complete, the retina showed signs of regeneration and visual acuity remained stable or improved during a 12 -month follow -up, with minimal side effects. However, those in which the extraction was partial suffered inflammation and persistent bleeding, without improvement in vision.

The results suggest that the complete elimination of abnormal vessels is key to create an adequate environment for the integration of the transplant.

Despite these promising findings, additional studies are needed with more patients to confirm the effectiveness and safety of this innovative treatment.