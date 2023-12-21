If an insect is attracted to an artificial light and dies upon approaching it, the animal has been the victim of an evolutionary trap. These baits are used to study how non-human species respond to signals from the human environment. If, instead of an insect, it is humanity that falls into one of these traps, society could find itself trapped in one of the 14 dead ends that a group of researchers from Stockholm University has identified. Short-termism, excessive consumption, the loss of biodiversity and the lack of social cohesion due to the appearance of the Internet are some of them, as the authors reveal in their studypublished by the Royal Society.

The Anthropocene, the geological stage in which humans are the main driver of change on the planet, shows more and more cracks. It is characterized by the acceleration of change and global challenges of increasing complexity, such as the Covid 19 pandemic, climate change, food insecurity, financial crises and conflicts. Could the Anthropocene itself be an evolutionary trap?

The new study compares the current situation with what the Earth experienced billions of years ago, with the so-called Great Oxidation: the evolutionary success of cyanobacteria, the first organisms that produced oxygen as a result of photosynthesis, greatly enriched the atmosphere with this gas; and that caused the mass extinction of most living beings, for which oxygen was toxic. The big difference is that now those responsible for the great changes are aware of them and can do something to preserve biodiversity. For this reason, the new study also explores solutions, so that society continues its evolution along a more sustainable path.

One of the most advanced traps, explains Peter Søgaard Jørgensen, lead author of the study, “is the short-termism that leads to focusing on rapid economic growth, instead of long-term economic sustainability.” Søgaard, a researcher at the Stockholm Resilience Center, adds: “The highly interconnected world we live in means that we often do not see the consequences of our own behaviors, which remain masked.”

In their research, Søgaard's team put forward these requirements to identify a dead end: that it can be described as evolutionary from an initially adaptive process; that globally shows signs of undesirable impacts on human well-being, or is hypothesized to show such signs in the future, and that has a trap mechanism that makes it more difficult to escape negative impacts when the mechanism is closed. activate.

The 14 evolutionary traps identified in the study during the current geological period, the Anthropocene, are the simplification of food production ecosystems, growth at the expense of social well-being, the ecological overshoot of the Earth, the division of humanity by conflicts, large-scale contagion, blockage of fossil fuel infrastructure, chemical pollution, existential technology, technological autonomy, misinformation, short-termism, excessive consumption, disconnection from the biosphere and loss of local social capital .

Some consequences of evolutionary traps are unrecognizable to the naked eye and result in negative impacts on the global system, such as degradation of services and technological failures. For example, antibiotic resistance kills 1.2 million people a year, more than AIDS or malaria, but “these failures are masked to most people in their daily lives,” says Søgaard. Faced with this problem, Victoria Lladó, director of Corporate Strategy at Laminar Pharma, raises the need for the population to commit to taking antibiotics only under medical prescription and to eliminate surpluses at clean points. Her recipe is “awareness, awareness and awareness,” Lladó emphasizes.

Technological threats

Technological traps are the result of general practice, as the study reveals: innovation has led to dependence on fossil fuels and the impact on health of new synthetic components and materials produced by technology. Despite being one of the traps in a less advanced state, along with the loss of social capital, the autonomy of the technology increases as investments and new forms of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, such as AI, grow. generative or autonomous cars.

The different alleys intersect, reinforcing each other. For example, the severity of excessive consumption can be measured through polluting activities and the loss of ecosystems and biodiversity. One of the species that are being lost due to climate change are corals, according to Moisés Expósito-Alonso, a biologist and scientist at Stanford University. High ocean temperatures cause reef bleaching and corals starve. In April, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed that the average ocean temperature broke a record at 21.1°C. “For the same reason, polar bears are losing their habitat, and plants like the Sequoia do not have the necessary humidity to live,” explains Expósito-Alonso.

Francisco Lloret, professor of Ecology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​recommends implementing measures “that favor resilient natural processes, such as the construction of corridors between territories that ensure the maintenance of biodiversity and allow the arrival of new individuals to weakened populations.” He also suggests restoring or renaturalizing habitats that have been destroyed.

Avoid polarization

Avoiding dead ends, warns Peter Søgaard, is possible if certain measures are adopted: knowing the evolutionary traps, identifying them better, following paths of change to avoid their harmful consequences, reorganizing society and making sure to create new institutions and technologies that can be dismantled. and restructure when necessary.

The loss of local social capital and political polarization contribute to misinformation, and this leads to global division, as national tensions affect the ability to reach international commitments. For Søgaard, the most important thing is “being able to reconcile conflicts and reach across the aisle with those with whom we would otherwise be less likely to cooperate.”

Another way to resolve these situations is to act collectively on a large scale. “It is time for us to become aware of the new reality and collectively move towards where we want as a species. We have the capacity to do so and we are already seeing signs of such moves. We can get out of dead ends,” concludes Søgaard.

