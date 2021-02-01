The Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI) I have made public the results of a study that allows to conclude what Blood type offers greater protection against coronavirus. This work, which has been carried out with a sample of 6,140 patients, ensures that patients with blood group 0 and Rh positive have greater guarantees of passing the disease of the Covid-19 briefly.

This study on blood groups and coronavirus It is not the first to do so. The journal Blood Advances has already published a scientific article that indicated that susceptibility to a Covid-19 infection may vary according to blood group, with type 0 having a lower risk, while people with A and AB may have a higher risk of severe clinical pictures.

The study carried out in the IVI shows that the disease was less in patients with group 0, “significantly finding that the Rh negative group had been more frequent among those infected, something contrary to what had been previously published”, according to commented Dr. Antonio Requena, IVI’s medical director. However, it was observed that Rh negative individuals had a slightly higher risk of infection than Rh positive individuals.

“The idea that blood group may have some prognostic value in relation to covid-19 is interesting, although we are still in a very early phase where it is urgent to first determine if this association is real,” says Christopher Latz, co-author of one of the most recent studies in this regard.

The results, however, do not show that there is a significant association between the Blood type and have to be intubated or end up suffering death from Covid-19Therefore, this parameter should not be used as a definitive factor to identify the greater or lesser risk of developing this disease in a severe way, add the same sources.