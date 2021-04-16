A new study was prepared in Chile, today, Friday, regarding the “Sinovac” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

The study, which was conducted on millions of Chileans, stated that the vaccine is effective by up to 67% in preventing infection with Covid-19 disease caused by the Corona virus. The vaccine also avoided deaths by 80 percent.

This study comes after the vaccine was administered on a large scale to the population.

The report also stated that the “Sinovac” vaccine was effective by 85% in reducing the number of patients who needed to be treated in hospitals, and by 89% in preventing people from entering the intensive care units.

The study, conducted by the Chilean Ministry of Health, tracked 10.5 million people enrolled in the country’s public health insurance system, and included people who received one dose and two doses or did not receive any dose at all.

The effectiveness figures came 14 days after receiving the second dose.

This vaccine, which was developed by a Chinese company, has been used in more than 30 countries, so far.