The Child Safety Department, affiliated to the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, carried out a statistical study on societal awareness of children’s electronic security concepts, over a period of 14 months. The study monitored the extent of the interest of families in the emirate to follow their children at home while they were roaming the websites, and the methods that it followed to ensure their safe use of the Internet, in addition to providing a suitable environment for them to ensure the achievement of learning, benefit and not being exposed to risks. The study came under the title “Community awareness of the safe use of the Internet and social networking sites by children from the point of view of parents in Sharjah.” The study relied on a questionnaire through which it targeted a sample of 12,344 citizens and residents in the city of Sharjah, during a time range spanning 14 months in 2018 and 2019.





