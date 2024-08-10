Music makes neurons dance. It synchronizes them with the rhythm and connects them with our emotions. It is a phenomenon that is as poetic as it is little known. It is known that songs modulate neuronal activity in subcortical brain structures, modifying our mood. For this reason, some experts believe that they could become a powerful tool to combat depression. The idea makes sense in theory, but it has shown limited effects in practice. Only a small proportion of patients suffering from depression show any response to musical stimuli. Partly because we do not know how to use this power, the neurological process that is unleashed when we listen to a song still has gaps in our knowledge. Today, these gaps are closer to being overcome.

A study published this Friday by the magazine Cell Reports The authors analysed the neurological reaction to music of 23 depressive patients who had shown resistance to medical treatment. They read how their brains reacted to musical stimuli. They also saw how the neuronal oscillations of the auditory cortex – which processes sensory information – and those of the reward circuit – which processes emotional information – became synchronised. What they heard was mimicked by what they felt. This phenomenon would be, according to the authors, the healing power of music acting on the human brain.

“This study reveals that music induces a triple temporal blocking of neuronal oscillations through auditory synchronization,” he explains in an exchange of messages. Bomin Sun, Director of the Functional Neurosurgery Center at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and lead author of the study. The blocking and synchronization occurs in the circuit that runs from the stria terminalis to the nucleus accumbens. This brain structure, also called the extended amygdala, is related to unpleasant emotions and plays a prominent role in depression processes. “With this, we have tried to discover the mechanisms through which music influences these brain areas, providing a scientific basis for personalized music therapy for depression,” adds the expert.

“His analysis is very interesting because it allows us to see how music can neuromodularcan alleviate depressive symptoms,” he notes. Jesus Romero Imbrodahead of Neurology at the Quirón Salud Hospital in Malaga, who did not participate in the study. Despite the positive aspects, Imbroda points out some limitations: “It is not a randomized trial, there are few patients and they are Asian, which has sociocultural implications that are difficult to transfer to the West…” But he highlights how this research, very much in line with previous scientific literature, helps to understand how our brain processes music and emotions. “It is one more brick in this wall of knowledge,” he explains, in a telephone conversation.

One of the virtues of the experiment is that it provides a very, very specific building block. Bomin Sun’s team wanted to determine not only whether music in general can improve our mood, but what kind of music, specifically, can do so. Whether it is important that we know the song in question, whether it is relevant whether we like it more or less, or whether the style of the song, more melancholic or more cheerful, can impact our mood differently.

To determine this, they divided the patients into two groups. One, of 13 members, had never heard the songs before. Another, of 10, listened to them repeatedly days before the experiment. Then they were asked to classify them according to their tastes. And with this data in hand, some were given the songs they liked the most and others the ones they liked the least. Regarding the tone of the songs, these varied between decidedly sad, such as Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphonyand those more cheerful, like the third movement of Beethoven’s seventh symphony. But the tone of the songs did not translate into emotional contagion for their listeners. “The improvement of depressive symptoms was not linked to the emotion of the music itself, but to the level of musical enjoyment of the patient,” explains Sun. The subjective preference for a particular song did have a significant impact. That is, the determining factor for whether a song cheers up the patient is not whether it is sad or happy, but whether the patient likes it. “People have different levels of connection with music, which can significantly affect therapeutic results,” adds the expert. “This highlights the importance of personalizing music therapy.”

The present study “provides a foundation for any research focused on the interaction between music and emotions,” says Sun. This is not an experiment with theoretical value; the authors hope that this evidence will have practical applications. “Ultimately, we want to translate our findings into clinical practice, developing convenient and effective music therapy tools and applications.” That is their idea, but some question it.

Musicology, a therapy under evaluation

Depression is a growing problem that is difficult to solve. The World Health Organization estimates that at least 322 million people in the world suffer from it18% more than a decade ago. One of the biggest problems of this disease is its tendency to become chronic. Half of patients with depressive disorder are resistant to conventional interventions. They simply do not respond to medication or therapy. And this is an increasing problem. Since the beginning of this century, the consumption of antidepressants per inhabitant in Spain has tripled, according to OECD data. This is why alternative ways to treat this disease are being tested.

Music would be a logical choice: it has been considered an element of cohesion and catharsis since ancient times. The first medical reference to this discipline appears in a magazine from 1780. But music therapy did not become an organised profession until much later. In Spain it has been registered as a job since 2011 and its formal training is provided as postgraduate studies. But its use is highly controversial. In 2022, the Ministries of Health and Science prepared a report on pseudosciences in which they expressed their “low confidence” in music therapy, which they included in the group of therapies under evaluation, along with disciplines such as acupuncture or biodance. The report was based on an analysis of scientific publications published between 2012 and 2018, in the Pubmed repository and concluded that there is a “high bias” in the analyses. Of the 10 reviews included, only three suggested that music therapy could have relevant benefits in controlling anxiety or depression.

“It is very ironic and contradictory that it is considered a pseudoscience, while it is successfully applied in more and more hospitals,” he replies. David J. Gamella Gonzalezdirector of the Master’s in Music Therapy at the International University of La Rioja. He himself has done it at the Hospital de La Paz, in the Intensive Care Unit and in the one for serious burns. “There we see how a patient changes, in the hospital context, where their vital signs are monitored. And we see how with music, in a matter of seconds, the physiology of the body changes.” Gamella positively values ​​the study and points out that “it confirms phenomena that we have observed through observation for decades.”

Although the effectiveness of this discipline in the medical and psychological fields is disputed, it is clear that listening to music has an impact on the brain. And understanding and measuring it can have implications for the future. “These investigations not only serve to learn how to treat diseases, but also to understand how the brain works,” says Romero Imbroda. The neurologist believes that we are still far from doctors prescribing music specifically, “there is no solid scientific basis for this,” he laments. But he recognizes that music can help treat depressive processes. “Just as it is recommended to do sports or take care of personal relationships, music can serve as help and prevention,” he says.

The current study sheds light on a little-known brain phenomenon whose application in a medical context is questioned by the scientific community. More studies are needed to better understand how and why, but it seems clear that music activates multiple regions of the brain. It stimulates the limbic system, which helps process emotions and memories. It reduces levels of cortisol, a hormone the body releases when it is stressed. And it produces dopamine, a neurotransmitter that influences the brain’s reward centers. Popular wisdom says that music tames beasts, but the scientific community is still trying to figure out how. Understanding it could make the difference between popularizing a pseudotherapy and opening a new avenue for treating depression.

