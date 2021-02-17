The average expenditure of Murcian families on health in 2020 was around 1,669 euros, which represents a 70% increase compared to the 979 euros registered in 2019. In any case, the Region of Murcia is below the national average of 1,740 euros, as the ninth community that disbursed the most in health, according to sources from AIS Group, Esri and the Sustainability Observatory.

This increase in average spending takes into account only masks, despite the fact that Covid-19 penalizes family economies with extra expenses on other products such as hydroalcoholic gels, disinfectants, protective gloves and another series of sanitary products.

This is an exceptional increase for the period between 2015 and 2019 where the increase in spending stood at 15.8%. The reason for this considerable growth in 2020 is none other than the purchase of masks to protect family members from possible infections.

In a scenario proposed by the OCU, the spending on masks of a family of four members who use at least one mask daily each (120 units / month), would have reached the 115 euros per month If he had bought them at the maximum price set by the Government of 96 cents (the most common during many months of pandemic).

According to these premises, spending on masks alone could have amounted to almost 700 euros in many households (690 euros), even more considering that the useful life of the masks is 4 hours and that many people could have used more than one each day, such as schoolchildren or all those who cannot telework.

Rest of the country



The percentage of growth varies according to the autonomous communities. In the case of Extremadura, where the average expenditure on health was 722 euros in 2019, the arrival of the Covid and the need to use masks could have practically doubled your investment in healthcare. The communities where this percentage is less accentuated are the Basque Country, Navarra and the Community of Madrid, although the increase in average spending by their families is almost 58%.

Families that normally use FPP2 masks, considered the most effective, will also exceed the estimated figure of 690 euros in extra expenses, whose price can double or triple that of hygienic and surgical masks.

Health expenditure before the pandemic



Family spending on health is a complex item that includes spending on pharmaceuticals and other medical products, spending on therapeutic devices and equipment, spending on medical and hospital services, and spending on dental and paramedical services.

In 2019, the average health expenditure of Spanish families was around 1,050 euros per year, 7.8% more than in 2015, according to the information provided by ODS Maps. In that period, which covers the years since the approval of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, this item – important for calculating the degree of compliance with SDG 3 on health and well-being – grew in 11 of the 17 autonomous regions, La Rioja being the region with the most pronounced growth (31%).

After her came the Valencian Community, where average spending per family increased by 24.2% and Andalusia, with 17.5%. Also above 10% were households in the Community of Madrid (15.9%), Murcia region (15.8%) and the Basque Country (10.5%). The highest absolute expenditure occurred in Navarra, which registered the highest average figure in 2019, with an average investment per household of 1,202 euros. For its part, the lowest average expenditure was recorded in Extremadura, with 722 euros in 2019 compared to 830 euros for this item in 2015.

If the need to protect against coronavirus with disinfectants, vitamins and other medicines is added to the obligation to wear masks, the usual expenditure on health per family may have grown by an average of between 70 and 150 euros per month, being close to doubling in many cases the average annual expenditure of 2019.