The desalobration of groundwater in Campo de Cartagena Through its extraction through wells, it plays a double role: providing water for irrigation and in environmental terms it can help reduce the discharge to the Mar Menor by removing contaminated water from the aquifer.

This was pointed out by the scientific hydrogeologist of the IGME and professor at the University of Murcia, José Luis García Aróstegui, who in turn considers it essential that desalobration is accompanied by “other agronomic measures” to reduce pollution of surface water, according to sources from the Ingenio Foundation in a statement.

For her part, the director of Fundación Ingenio, Natalia Corbalán, considered that desalobradoras could play a determining role in reducing water discharges to the Mar Menor. “If the administrations had carried out the necessary infrastructures to properly manage the desalination plants, they would help reduce the discharge of contaminated water,” said Corbalán.

In the opinion of the hydrogeologist expert, the desalination plants could have an indirect contribution to reduce the entry of pollutants into the Mar Menor: “When pumping into the groundwater catchments that feed the desalination plants, a mass of contaminated water is removed from the Quaternary aquifer,” explains García Aróstegui.

The scientist recalls that the water resources in Campo de Cartagena are scarce and that therefore the partially desalinated groundwater “complements the resources from the Tajo-Segura Transfer.” The groundwater of Campo de Cartagena has a medium-high salinity so “said salinity limits its direct use for irrigation,” he pointed out.

According to estimates of the last 30 years, in Campo de Cartagena the demand for irrigation is satisfied by 30-40% with groundwater in humid times and up to 70-80% in times of drought. Therefore, “many irrigators consider the desalobradoras as their insurance in times of drought,” explained Aróstegui.

Waste water management



In the words of the hydrogeologist, the desalination of water to remove salt is an industrial process “not very aggressive for the environment as long as the reject water is properly managed.” The reject water is also known as brine and it is the same input water in the desalination process but with a higher concentration of salts. “Desalination separates the incoming water into two: drinking or desalinated water and reject waters or brines”, points out Professor Aróstegui.

In Campo de Cartagena, approximately 75% of the water that feeds the reverse osmosis plants corresponds to the product and the remaining 25% is a waste concentrate, “whose salinity is approximately half that of the Mar Menor water,” he adds. The reject water may contain some chemicals such as antiscalant, surfactants, ferric chloride and acids, in addition to the concentrate of other components present in the source water. “In the case of Campo de Cartagena, the reject waters usually contain high concentrations of nitrate,” he specifies.

However, there is a “Variability of the chemical composition of the reject water” since it depends on the captured aquifer, the temporal variation and the desalination process itself. “Obviously its discharge to the ground or its direct introduction into the aquifer leads to a reconcentration and unacceptable deterioration over time,” he said.

Underground water pollution



However, Aróstegui recalled that groundwater is more difficult to pollute than surface water, but when they become contaminated, their recovery is very complex and expensive. On the other hand, “it is very difficult to assess the damage to the Mar Menor ecosystem, associated with the discharge of rejects into the aquifer,” he admits.

In this regard, the hydrogeologist assured that the water moves, through the pores, “slowly” from where the groundwater level – distance of the groundwater from the surface of the ground – is high towards areas where the groundwater level is lower , which corresponds to the coastal edge. “In most of the Quaternary aquifer that speed is less than 1-2 m / day, so a hypothetical drop of contaminated water would take years to reach the Mar Menor,” he said.

Professor Aróstegui is one of the experts who has endorsed the Environmental Protection Ring of Fundación Ingenio to recover the Mar Menor, which includes in one of its axes the construction of water infrastructures, including desalination plants, to avoid the discharge of polluted water to the Mar Menor.

In that sense, from Fundación Ingenio bet on the potential benefit of desalobration to solve the problem of the Mar Menor, but they condemn “emphatically any illegal desalination plant in Campo de Cartagena,” said Natalia Corbalán, director of Fundación Ingenio.