In these last two years we have had the possibility to verify first hand and by ourselves the abilities and skills of artificial intelligence. Therefore, we have already been able to see the potential of these machines, and that is that thanks to their “intelligence” they are able to learn, understand and act as you indicate.

Among the numerous advantages that this is, the fact that The AI ​​is able to replicate actions and activities that so far due to its “complexity” we could only do humans. While so far we are only seeing how they perform the heaviest, simple and repetitive tasks, as experts, The AI ​​will gradually acquire new knowledge and will be able to do more things.

This has two aspects, on the one hand it will free us from doing what we do not want and is something positive, but in turn, researchers alert that It could reach a point where the AI ​​goes out of hand and gets so intelligent that you no longer want to pay attention to us.

And this even if it sounds like a Terminator’s film is something that could happen in the not so distant future. And it is increasingly intelligent, and although this improves the results it gives us, we must not forget that this too The ability to make decisions for themselves is approaching the machines.

AND A study by Stanford University (USA) He has discovered that AI already acts as people in certain cases and, for example, have detected that applying psychology techniques while having a conversation with a chatbot of ia as it could be chatgpt, PYou detect increasingly human behaviors.

This is because they have detected that AI changes behavior according to the situation and differentiates and chooses to be more pleasant or shear. The investigation indicates that when they began to ask the AI ​​with questions designed to measure personality traits, The machine answered with answers that seemed to seem as pleasant as possible.

But it is not only that, but they have also detected that AI can become moody and stingy after a prolonged conversation. In the same way that when they were told they were making a questionnaire, or could intuit it, their attitude He changed towards a more positive and outgoing.

The objective of the study was to analyze five psychological parameters (imagination, scrupulity, opening to experience, extroversion, kindness and neuroticism) and tested the models of GPT-4 (OpenAi), Claude 3 (Anthropic) and calls 3 (target).

The investigation concluded that The machines are already able to change their attitude as identifying the reason for the conversationand although the discovery has been that they become more extroverted and friendly, very soon this could change to a manipulative or something darker approach demonstrating the long journey that the I hasA and that the limits we want to put to this technology could be committed by the ability of it.