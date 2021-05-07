A study published on Friday confirmed that China’s annual greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 exceeded the emissions of all developed countries combined for the first time.

The study by the American think tank Rudim Group estimates that compared to the European Union, the United States, and other members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, China alone contributed 27% of global carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions that year.

Carbon dioxide equivalents are a unit of measurement used to standardize the impact of different greenhouse gases on the climate.

The study said that global emissions reached 52 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019, an increase of 11.4% over the past decade.

China’s share of 27% of global emissions was much larger than that of the United States, which ranked second, at 11%.

According to the calculations, India climbed to third place for the first time with 6.6% of its CO2e emissions.

The study indicated that China’s emissions have tripled since 1990 and increased by 25% over the past decade.