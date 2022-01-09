The study, whose results were published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, monitored an increase in the menstrual cycle period for women who received corona vaccines, compared to those who were not vaccinated.

It also revealed that women who received the vaccines may have a delay of their periods, on average, by a day, compared to those who did not receive the vaccine.

The researchers say that the delay was more noticeable when receiving two doses of the vaccine during the same menstrual cycle, as it was two days later than usual.

The scientists examined the records of nearly 4,000 women between the ages of 18 and 45, of whom about 2,400 received the vaccine, and about 1,550 were unvaccinated, and 6 menstrual cycles were followed for each of them.

In those who received the vaccine, the researchers followed the three cycles before and after the vaccination, and compared them to a similar 6-month duration in the women who did not receive the vaccine.

According to the results of the study, the first dose of the vaccine was associated with an increase in the menstrual cycle period by 0.71 days, while this number reached with the second dose to 0.91 days, while the unvaccinated group did not see significant changes over the six months.

But the researchers concluded in their study that the recorded effects are minor, and fade within a month or two.

Commenting on the results of the study, Hugh Taylor, chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University, USA, said: “The study is one of the first studies to support what some women have said about the impact of their menstrual cycle with the vaccine.”

“I want to dispel false myths about the effect of the vaccine on fertility,” Taylor added.