Keeping schools and institutes open does not influence the progress of the pandemic. This is confirmed by a study carried out in Italy and published in the prestigious scientific journal ‘The Lancet’, which confirms that the classrooms are safe, as long as teachers and students maintain the appropriate measures, such as aeration, distance and the use of masks.

The investigation compares the data of 97% of Italian educational centers with those of the health authorities to show that the start of the second wave of the pandemic last fall cannot be attributed to the opening of schools. These are currently closed in most of the Italian regions. Those most affected by the intermittent closures that have occurred since last September are high school students.

The study shows that in those places where there was only distance learning, there was no significant influence on the course of the epidemiological curve. In Rome, for example, schools opened in September ten days earlier than in Naples, but even so, infections did not rise until 12 days after they did so in the Neapolitan capital.

“Zero risk does not exist, but based on the data we have collected we can say that school is one of the safest places with regard to the possibility of contagion”, explains Sara Gandini, professor of medical statistics at the University of Milan , unit director of the European Institute of Oncology in Milan and coordinator of the team of scientists that carried out the study.

“Schools are not a place of infection, but of containment of the pandemic, because the boys are more controlled and learn the rules. When they are closed, the kids spend the morning in front of the screen following the distance classes and in the afternoon they go out to see their friends and satisfy their need to socialize, ”says the expert, noting that Young people cannot be considered the engine of the contagion curve: their positivity rate for the pathogen during the second wave was 39% lower than that of the general population. “Various studies carried out in various countries confirm that it is the age group between 20 and 59 years that contributes the most to the spread of covid-19.”

Fear of the English variant



Faced with this conclusion, Gandini asks resume face-to-face classes as soon as possible due to the educational, social and psychological problems that telematics education entails. “The lack of positive scientific evidence for the pandemic of school closings should lead us to keep schools open. They have to be the last to close and the first to open ”, claims the professor at the University of Milan, awarded last year with the ‘Top Women Italian Scientist’ award. In his opinion, the latest closures are due to fear of the English variant of the pathogen, much more contagious, although the decision is difficult to justify scientifically.

«In March of last year I was in favor of the closure of schools and when I began to study the data they were a surprise to me. But other studies in Australia, the UK and the Netherlands have also reached similar results. We must protect schools, which are fundamental for a country and for the general health of the population, ”Gandini insists. Are arguments similar to those made by Italian students, who have been demonstrating throughout the course demanding the reopening of classrooms.

Their claims seem to be beginning to sink in among the Italian ruling class. The first Minister, Mario Draghi, announced last week that children up to 12 years of age could return to face-to-face classes even in the ‘red zone’ regions, the toughest level of restrictions.

Most of the Italian regions are at that level, where only essential goods stores can open and, until now, schools have been closed, a situation that changes with the announcement of Draghi. The most populated territories in the country, such as Lombardy, Campania and Piedmont, are right now in the ‘red zone’. Also Lazio, although as of Tuesday it has moved to the ‘orange zone’, where shops can open but not bars and restaurants, which are only allowed to sell take-out products.

Among the measures that the Government is considering now to try to compensate for the harmful effects of a year of pandemic is leave schools open during July and even August to offer students reinforcement activities not mandatory.