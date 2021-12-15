The so-called “Croydon Cat Killer” was probably a fox and not a human being. The hunt for the feline maniac was started after hundreds of cats were found killed or maimed across London, but especially in the borough of Croydon, between 2014 and 2018. After a three-year investigation – costing as much as 130,000 pounds. (about 152 thousand euros today) – Scotland Yard investigators in 2018 had come to the conclusion that the beloved pets had probably been the victim of some wild animal, most likely one or more foxes.

At the time, the conclusions of the British police were not accepted by the public opinion and more than 20 thousand people signed a petition to protest the results of the investigation, but now a study, published in the journal Veterinary Pathology, gives Scotland Yard right.

Researchers from the Royal Veterinary College carried out DNA tests and autopsies on the bodies of 32 of the cats that died between 2016 and 2018: “A clear link was found between mutilation of cat carcasses and the presence of fox DNA on carcasses. themselves, ”said the study, adding:“ There was also a clear association between deep-bite wounds, consistent with the carnivore attack, and deceased cats. ”

No evidence of human involvement was found, and in ten of the cats analyzed the researchers found deep-bite wounds such as those made by foxes on lambs. For the other cats examined, causes of death included antifreeze, being hit by a car, and liver failure.

‘The so-called’ cat killer ‘narrative was a good example of the human tendency to choose what we want to bring out from the data, demonstrating our inclination to stop investigating when we think we have made an important discovery or noticed a particular pattern – said Dr Henny Martineau of the RVC -. It is up to the scientists – in this case, veterinary pathologists – to identify and overcome this confirmatory bias. ‘

Stuart Orton, Chief Inspector of East Hertfordshire, said he hoped the findings would bring comfort to owners who believed or still believe their pets were targeted by a serial killer.

