This study was presented by the economist at the International Monetary Fund, Serkan Arslanalp, and the professor of economics at the University of California, Barry Eichengreen, on Saturday, during the annual symposium of central banks held by the Federal Reserve (the US Central Bank) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA.

The study indicated that since 2007, the average public debt worldwide increased from 40 percent to 60 percent of GDP, and debt-to-GDP ratios were higher in developed countries. This included the United States, the world’s largest economy, where government debt is now more than twice the country’s annual economic output.

US debt was about 70 percent of GDP 15 years ago.

The study stated that despite the growing concerns about the repercussions of high debt on growth rates, “debt reduction is out of the question in practice, although it is desirable in principle.”

She added that many of the world’s economies will not be able to overcome their debt burdens due to the aging of the population, but rather that they will need new financing to meet needs such as health care and pensions.

The study stated that “high public debts will remain the same… and whether we like it or not, governments will have to live with high inherited debts.”