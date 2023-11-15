Diabetes has become a major threat throughout the world. Due to the size of the problem and the impact on health that this disease entails – it causes blindness, kidney failure, heart attack and stroke, among others – the scientific community views the progress of this growing epidemic with concern: people with this disease have almost quadrupled in the last three decades to the 422 million in 2014, according to the World Health Organization, and the forecasts for 2030 are to reach 578 million people affected, 10% of the world’s adult population. In a context in which sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and obesity, which also fuels the development of type 2 diabetes, continue to rise, experts are focused on finding ways to stop this condition, potentially preventable in many cases. A study published in Magazine Nature confirms in real life the success of a tool that had already borne fruit in controlled clinical trial contexts: health programs to improve lifestyle can stop the development of diabetes. The research, which evaluated the potential of an intervention from the United Kingdom National Health System, demonstrated that the promotion of healthy habits improves cardiometabolic indicators in people with prediabetes.

Life habits are, on many occasions, key elements for the development of a disease: smoking, for example, increases the risk of suffering from cancer and a sedentary lifestyle and being overweight precipitate the appearance of cardiovascular problems. In these cases, a change in behavioral patterns can prevent some ailments, delay them or overcome them for a time. Type 2 diabetes – the most common, 95% of cases are of this type – is also one of those pathologies associated with unhealthy habits and a behavioral change can prevent it from appearing or help control it. In controlled clinical trials, behavior change programs have already demonstrated effective results in counteracting this pathology, but there was still “controversy” among the scientific community, admit the authors of the article. Natureabout whether these results could be extrapolated to real life, which is a less controlled environment than trials and with more limited resources and supports.

More information

“Our aim was to establish the transferability of behavior change programs to real-world settings by investigating whether a referral to the England Diabetes Prevention Programme, made by a clinician in primary care, leads to improvements in risk factors. patients, such as glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c), which measures the concentration of sugar in the blood over the last two or three months, or excess body weight,” explains Pascal Geldsetzer, professor in the Division of Primary Care and Population Health at Stanford University (California, United States) and author of the study. Researchers analyzed electronic medical records of more than two million patients and found “causal evidence that referral to the largest behavior change program for prediabetes globally led to better glycemic control and reductions in body mass index.” , weight, HDL [lipoproteínas de alta densidad, también llamado el colesterol bueno] and triglycerides”, they state in the article.

The English device incorporates people with prediabetes – that is, individuals with blood glucose levels above the normal population and with a greater risk of ending up developing the disease – to subject them to an intensive intervention program to change habits: for nine Months, patients, organized in groups of no more than 20 people, participate in up to 13 sessions to improve diet, increase physical activity and facilitate weight loss. “Activities include a combination of education, group support, knowledge testing, and interactive or visual activities, and are based on behavior change theory (e.g., goal setting, problem-solving planning, self-monitoring, individual adaptation and increased self-efficacy) rather than on activity and weight loss benchmarks alone,” summarizes the Stanford researcher.

In controlled trials, the effects of this type of intervention were maintained over time. Glycemic levels do not rebound as soon as the program is stopped, Geldsetzer points out. And he gives as an example an American study in which it was found that people who participated in an intervention program or are taking metformin – a drug to control blood glucose – “continues to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes for at least 15 years.” The researcher clarifies, however, that “this intervention was carried out under highly controlled conditions with extensive individual sessions and it is not guaranteed that these effects can be transferred” to real life. Regarding his research, Geldsetzer assumes: “At this time, we cannot determine how long these benefits will be maintained and whether they will have subsequent effects on the incidence of diabetes at the population level or adverse cardiovascular complications. “This still needs to be established in the future once the English Diabetes Program has been implemented for a longer period.”

Promote prevention

In any case, the authors of the study defend in their article that “investments in structured and intensive behavior change programs can help promote primary and secondary prevention of type 2 diabetes and reduce the risk of diabetes complications and events. cardiovascular”. However, Geldsetzer clarifies that this disease is “multifactorial and complex” and requires “systemic interventions”: “It is important to remember that an individual’s lifestyle is determined by environmental and social factors that can make choosing a healthy lifestyle be more or less easy.”

In fact, the scientist admits that, at this time, “given the magnitude of the diabetes epidemic and the number of people at risk, approaches aimed solely at changing individual behavior are unlikely to be sufficient” to effectively control diabetes. at the population level. “Lifestyle interventions are just one tool in the prevention toolbox, but our study shows that investments in health systems are needed, for example in the form of accessible programs. Diabetes prevention requires urgent and coordinated attention from policymakers, accompanied by infrastructural and environmental changes, sustainable funding, and an experimental mindset that allows public health researchers to develop, implement, and evaluate diabetes ingredients. successful lifestyle interventions,” he concludes.

In an accompanying article, Edward W. Gregg and Naomi Holman, researchers at the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin (Ireland), highlight the importance of active participation in the program to obtain better health results. “This cascade of risk reduction, which was greatest among those who actively participated in the program, reflects the heart of the challenge facing individual-level prevention approaches. The success of these strategies depends largely on strong commitment and adherence to the program, and perhaps the identification of people who will respond well to the lifestyle intervention in the first place. It is also a reminder that individual-targeted approaches cannot work alone: ​​a combination of individual and population-based approaches that address a wide variety of risk factors are needed to change the course of the type 2 diabetes epidemic,” they reflect.

Antonio Pérez, director of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Unit at the Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona, ​​has not participated in this study, but highlights that the results contradict “the general idea,” he says, that patients do not usually follow the recommendations, Time is wasted in these interventions and it is better to use medication. “There is no drug as effective as these lifestyle tips. And if the intervention is done with changes in lifestyle, not only glucose levels improve, but also lipids, blood pressure… The impact on health is multiplied. It is worth dedicating time and energy to programs of this type, although it is not easy,” admits the doctor, who is also president of the Spanish Diabetes Society. Albert Goday, head of the emeritus section of Endocrinology at the Hospital del Mar, also defends that the research conveys an “important” concept: “Prevention can be done. There is no absolute determinism to develop diabetes. If they make changes in their lifestyle, this progression decreases,” says the endocrinologist, who also did not participate in the study.

You can follow EL PAÍS Health and Wellbeing in Facebook, x and instagram.