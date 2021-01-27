While achieving the doses of vaccines necessary and promised by the laboratories to face the pandemic of covid is the current challenge of governments such as Spain and Argentina, who is in charge of advancing in the search for treatments for people infected by coronavirus who are transiting the disease right now?

According to research on an anticancer drug, the plitidepsin -present in the medicine produced by a Galician biotechnology company that is marketed as Aplidin- would be the most powerful antiviral to treat the infection caused by Sars-Cov-2.

The study, carried out by an international team of researchers, among which the Spanish virologist stands out Adolfo García-Sastre and published in the prestigious Science, points out that the Galician drug PharmaMar, approved to treat a type of cancer of the bone marrow, could reduce the viral load of the coronavirus by almost 100 percent.

“Traditionally, antivirals inhibit a protein of the virus to which they bind, which means that resistance can be generated by acquiring mutations in the virus that prevent the binding of the antiviral. Plitidepsin works by inhibiting a protein of ours that the virus uses to its benefit, and therefore, the virus cannot mutate to become resistant ”, explains to Clarion García-Sastre from the United States, where he directs the Institute for Global Health and Emerging Pathogens at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Plitidepsin blocks the protein eEF1A, present in our body, which is what Covid-19 used to reproduce in our cells.

“We have been working on this for a long time,” confesses the Spanish virologist. We first conducted some studies to find virus inhibitors within known drugs, based on the inhibition of cellular proteins that our collaborators at the University of San Francisco discovered are necessary for the cycle in which the virus replicates, including the cellular protein eEF1A. “

García-Sastre’s research also confirmed the antiviral action of plitidepsin In the lungs and the capacity that this substance would have against the inflammation that causes lung collapse by covid.

These conclusions shed light on antiviral treatments after the disappointment it caused the poor efficacy of remdesivir and that dexamethasone managed to recover in part.

“Now the important thing is to prove in a Phase III study, with more patients, that it really makes an impact on the disease” Adolfo García-Sastre Spanish virologist

The merit of plitidepsin, a synthetic drug created from a substance produced by hermaphroditic invertebrates of the sea Mediterranean, is that it does not attack a Sars-Cov-2 protein, but blocks the molecule that is inside our cells and that is necessary for Covid-19, whatever the strain of the coronavirus.

“From these studies, we got in touch with PharmaMar, the company that has developed plitidepsin for the treatment of cancer, and while PharmaMar was conducting Phase I / II clinical trials for the treatment of covid, we continue to study mechanisms of action and activity in human cells and in animal models against Sars-Cov-2, which has led us to the study that we have just published ”, García-Sastre comments.

Phase III studies

“Now the important thing is to prove in a Phase III study, with more patients, that it really makes an impact on the disease”, proposes the virologist.

If this is done as soon as possible, the drug could be ready for application in the middle of this year.

In an interview that García-Sastre gave to Clarion from New York in March last year, when the pandemic struck its first slap in Europe, the virologist anticipated the third wave of coronavirus that today cross several countries.

And he projected: “What I imagine will happen with this virus is that it will become endemic and at a much lower level because there will be people who will be resistant -he said in March 2020-. And it will occur mainly in the children born later of this episode ”.

