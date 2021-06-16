A medical study, in which 623 doctors from outpatient facilities in Abu Dhabi participated, called for the frequent adoption of video consultations in new clinical consultations (teleconsultation), stressing that previous experience in “telemedicine” contributed to a lower risk of misdiagnosis when providing medical services. Remotely during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The study was conducted by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, on a group of 880 doctors from outpatient facilities in the emirate, who provided telemedicine services during the “Covid-19” pandemic between November and December 2020, and responded to participate in it. 623 physicians (response rate of 70.8%).

The survey included a five-point scale measuring physicians’ attitudes and perceptions of audio-visual consultations, with reference to clinical consultation quality and professional productivity.

Survey topics included descriptive statistics of physicians’ sociodemographic characteristics (age, gender, designation, clinical specialty, duration of practice, and previous experience with telemedicine), telemedicine method (video versus audio consultations), and models for assessing the relationship between telemedicine method and physician characteristics with perceived outcomes. for online consultation.

The study showed that video consultations were significantly associated with physicians’ trust towards managing acute consultations, increased ability to educate patient during web, and based consultation compared to audio consultations, while there was no significant difference in clinicians’ trust towards managing long-term consultations and follow-up through audio consultations. or visual. Video consultations were less likely to be associated with a lower total consultation time and less time to take patient notes than face-to-face visits. Previous experience with telemedicine was also significantly associated with a lower risk of misdiagnosis, and an improved doctor-patient relationship.

The results indicated that audio consultations are equivalent to video consultations in providing remote follow-up care for chronically ill patients.

These findings may be useful to e-health program policy-makers in low- and middle-income countries, where voice consultations may significantly increase access to geographic telehealth.

The study concluded that video consultations should be adopted more frequently in new remote clinical consultations, as previous experience in telemedicine was associated with doubled confidence in treating acute cases, less than half of the perceived risk of misdiagnosis, increased ability to provide patients with health education and a strengthened physician-physician relationship. And the patient.

For its part, “SEHA” confirmed that the telemedicine service in its outpatient clinics proved its essential importance within the health care services system, especially during the “Covid-19” pandemic, as it provided patients with a safe and easy alternative to making actual appointments, noting the distinction of this The solution is also of particular importance during the national sterilization program in the UAE, as it ensures that the community has normal access to health care services and consultants despite the restrictions imposed.

She indicated that more than 400,000 telemedicine services were provided in outpatient clinics, until last April, which constitutes 9% of the total outpatient consultations.

Thus, 450,000 prescriptions were provided remotely, which is equivalent to 10% of the total prescriptions provided to outpatients.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” confirmed that the UAE’s strong response to the challenges of the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic showed the country’s resilience and ability to provide new and rapid innovations in the health sector, and to implement new service models that adopt telehealth solutions, and adopt digital technology that It has become prevalent within the national health care system.

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged global healthcare systems like never before, necessitating a reset of industry best practices and forcing healthcare providers to reprioritize patient focus. In parallel, the pandemic has acted as a catalyst for transformation, accelerating technology implementation and adoption faster than ever before.

SEHA indicated that it has recently expanded the telemedicine service for outpatients to include video consultations, which allows patients and doctors an opportunity for direct vision and enhances openness and comfort during consultations, adding that this service provides an opportunity to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients remotely. Nor is it just about increasing patient access to more connected services and health care; It also greatly enhances the patient-centred approach to managing the delivery of health care services.

