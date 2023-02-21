A study conducted by the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, in partnership with the Research Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences – University of Sharjah, confirmed the need to activate family and electronic counseling and raise awareness of the existence of helplines and the importance of a culture of dialogue in order to provide the best treatment for children.

The study, which was conducted on “The Effects of the Spread of the Corona Virus “Covid 19” in the UAE Society, adopted the descriptive approach and aimed to know the effects of the pandemic on the psychological and mental health of children and its relationship to parental treatment patterns for them.

The study, which was conducted through an electronic questionnaire in which 765 parents and 1,713 children participated, concluded that there is a great agreement among parents regarding parenting during the pandemic and the predominance of the democratic style in parental treatment patterns.

Sheikha Al-Mansoori, Director of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children in Dubai, confirmed that the study sheds light on the dimensions of the family relationship as one of the determinants of the features of the child’s personality in the future and contributes significantly to influencing his mental health according to the patterns of treatment he receives from the parents or one of them … indicating that the results of the study Which showed agreement between the parents using normal and positive educational methods that lead to the creation of conscious and aware generations capable of contributing effectively to the family and society.

She called for building bridges of trust between parents and children to help them form healthy ideas and beliefs that are consistent with societal standards and values, as well as building a strong personality for the child to avoid falling victim to bullying outside the home.