Plastic waste is widely present on the beaches of the Mar Menor and in the stomachs and intestines of its fish, including commercial species that can be found in fishmongers in the Region of Murcia, according to the doctoral thesis of Dolores Rojo Campillo at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), in which 17 wild sea breams were analyzed and synthetic polymers were found in all of them.

The doctoral research, directed by UPCT professor Javier Bayo, founding member of the Ministry for Ecological Transition working group that addresses this phenomenon, and co-directed by Pedro Martínez Baños, evaluated the presence of microplastics in coastal sediments of twelve beaches in the continental shore and the coastline of the Mar Menor, as well as in the port of Cartagena and Cala Cortina, where the presence of plastic waste is significantly lower, according to the results of the analysis. In the case of Cartagena Bay, the analyzes were carried out with financing from the Department of the Environment of the Port Authority.

agricultural materials



On the beaches of the Mar Menor, an average of 52 microplastics was detected in each kilogram of dry coastal sediment. The identified particles had 13 different colors and came from 18 polymeric families, demonstrating their multiple origin.

The most common polymers were low and high density polyethylene and polyvinyl, used in agricultural materials and shipbuilding, “which points to agriculture, marinas and yacht clubs in the studied area as sources of origin of these microplastics and establishes the need for an improvement in waste management and beach cleaning,” the researchers explained.

Proximity to crops increases the concentration of microplastics, as reflected in the UPCT thesis, which also indicates that the presence of vegetation could act as a containment element.

Fishing nets



In the sea bream studied, an average of 16 microplastics were found and more than 70% were fibers, “related to the breakage and loss of nets and fishing gear at sea,” the researchers pointed out. Nine families of polymers were identified, the most abundant being high and low density polyethylene.

Scientists have been warning for years about the invasion of microplastics in the marine world. The first records of its impact on ecosystems date back to the 1970s, although its presence in aquatic areas was not noticed until 2013. Since then, many studies have proven its wide presence in the sea, and the ease with which they end up in the digestive system of animals.

Microplastics have been detected in food, in drinking water, in air samples and in human faeces in analyzes carried out in different countries. A study by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena revealed that urban treatment plants retain between 90% and 96% of these synthetic particles, and one carried out in 2017 at the University of Alicante tested their presence in salt for consumption in concentrations ranging from 60 to 280 microparticles per kilo.