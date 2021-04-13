Researchers at the College of Pharmacy at Al Ain University, led by the Chancellor of the University, Dr. Noureddine Atatreh, and the Vice Dean of the College of Pharmacy, Dr. Muhammad Ghattas, continue to work on their research project that won an academic grant from the Al Jalila Foundation (member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) on targeting the basic viral material To the virus «Covid 19» by means of drug inhibitors to help in its treatment.

The project is based on the discovery of small organic compounds capable of inhibiting one of the enzymes critical in the infection cycle of this virus (MPRO), by using a modern and modern approach in which multiple computer tools are mixed with laboratory experiments.

Atatreh stressed that scientific research is one of the stakes of the UAE in enhancing its global competitiveness, which made it break through advanced stages in the development of medical research, and experiences have shown that the country has begun to reap the fruits of the planning and conscious strategic vision that our wise leadership possesses, by achieving qualitative achievements in the medical sector.

He pointed out that higher education institutions have a great responsibility to find innovative solutions to many challenges facing society by developing scientific and medical research to discover problems and challenges and find solutions to them, and to uncover accurate information to convey the truth to society at a time when information conflicts and news proliferate through channels Television and social media. This is what Al Ain University believes in and seeks to implement and implement.

On the reasons for working on this research, the Vice-College of Pharmacy, Dr. Muhammad Ghattas, says: “Our goal is for Al Ain University to be one of the institutions that harness its scientific and research capabilities within the global effort to combat the Corona epidemic and find a new drug to eliminate it.”

As for the expected results of the research, he says: “We expect to discover small compounds that are effective against the Corona virus, so that they will be the nucleus for developing future projects for which a drug with clinical efficacy is issued.” And he added: “We are still in the second stage in which these compounds are tested laboratory on an enzyme. The MPRO, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University and Abu Dhabi University New York, using advanced computer methods, are very optimistic about the results in this project. ”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

